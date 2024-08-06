Bengaluru’s Revival Heritage Hub takes up a practical approach to preserving history  

Did you know that the history of Bengaluru dates back several centuries before the city’s famous chieftain Nadaprabhu Hiriya Kempegowda? Or that the city was originally called Kalyanpuri? Well, these are just some interesting facts one discovers when speaking to Rajeev Nrupathunga. An accounting professional, Rajeev dons many hats including that of a teacher, historian, author and documentary film maker.

Buoyed by a passion to seek history in our day-to-day surroundings and preserve the rich heritage around us, Rajeev is the brain behind Revival Heritage Hub, a not-for-profit organisation based out of Bengaluru.

Early turning point

An opportunity to teach Social Science while still pursuing his BCom, proved to be a turning point in Rajeev’s life. “I started teaching part time in a small school while I was doing my degree and it was then that my love for History blossomed. I began studying the subject deeper, reading more books, visiting libraries and researching topics. I also believed students needed a more practical approach to the subject rather than just studying the text book,” says Rajeev.

“I would encourage them to prepare models and take them to sites such as the Bangalore Fort and Srirangapatna where I would teach them about Tipu Sultan, the Mysore war and more. It resulted in students enjoying these lessons and appreciating the subject,” he adds.

The experience also motivated him to complete his masters in History after which he joined the Oxford PU College in Bengaluru as a lecturer. All the while, Rajeev continued to visit museums and monuments and was often appalled at the condition of neglect at heritage sites.

“I would find head stones and memorial slabs buried under mounds of trash or being used as washing stones. Many ancient temples are in dire need of maintenance. I would write to the Archaeological department notifying them of these issues but seldom was any action taken,” says the 37-year-old.

It was then that he decided to do something on his own, taking inspiration from Gandhiji’s words to, “Be the change that you wish to see in the world”.

Leveraging the power of youth

As his style of teaching resonated with his learners, Rajeev realised that many of his students were inspired by his vision and quest for conservation. “Students began sharing stories about their own localities with me and were keen to start something on their own. It was then that I thought I should leverage their potential and enthusiasm. This was the beginning of Revival Heritage Hub which took shape in mid-2013,” he says.

Gradually, the movement took off with site visits, presentations and documentation. With good traction on social media, it soon became the voice to save the existing heritage and culture of the state. Although many of his students have passed out and now pursue diverse career paths, Rajeev says they remain committed to the objectives of the group and still participate in its activities.

“We have a team of eight core members and are aided by about 20 more who actively contribute to the initiatives of Revival Heritage Hub.”

Activities galore

The Hub works on several aspects of conservation through field visits, education and documentation. “Whenever we visit a heritage site, we not only ensure that its history is properly documented but also that the locals are adequately educated about the significance of their locality as they are the key stakeholders in the entire process,” says Rajeev.

The team has worked actively in documenting the key festivals of Bengaluru such as the Karaga festival, as well as the many variations in celebrations observed by different communities.

Rajeev is also an avid collector of stamps and coins which he displays with his research work at various Government schools for a day every month, with an interactive session for students. He has authored as many as six books and directed four documentaries, including a five-part series on the contribution of the Mysore Lancers who fought in World War I. The Hub also conducts heritage walks on a regular basis.

The efforts of Revival Heritage Hub have not been in vain. The team was instrumental in bringing the Narayanaswamy temple in Malurpatna near Channapatna, a crumbling 9th century Chola gem, to the attention of the Archealogical Department. Today, the temple stands fully restored.

From recovering the Kittayya hero stone, the city’s oldest inscription dating back to 750 CE, which was in danger of being buried under road development work in Hebbal to the digitisation of Vachanas with preservation of palm leaf documents in Sri Manteswamy Mutt in Channapatna, Rajeev and his team have had some incredible achievements to their credit.

“Our documentary on the Mysore Lancers was well received by both the Mysore Royal Family and the State Police department. While the event is commemorated in both Israel and India as Haifa Day, it went unnoticed in Bangalore or Mysore except for a memorial in JC Nagar. Today, the commemoration has become a state event,“ he says.

The work of the group is not without its set of challenges. Apart from being entirely self-funded, the team often faces issues such as lack of proper information, resistance from locals and insufficient support and coordination from key stakeholders. In spite all of this, Rajeev remains undeterred and optimistic in his mission to make the public understand the importance of the history and heritage of their city.

He is currently gearing up for the launch of his latest book in Kannada, Kalyanpuri Budrushya which is an account of all the garadi mane (local gymnasiums), temples, mutts and festivals of the city.