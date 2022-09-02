Bengaluru’s mixed bag of events this weekend

Culture vultures and busy bees will find something that catches their fancy in the city this weekend

Culture vultures and busy bees will find something that catches their fancy in the city this weekend

Music, dance and Harry Potter

Head to Lahe Lahe this Sunday for a series of events. From 11 am to 12 pm, there will be (for ages 12 and above) a discussion on the seven Harry Potter books. You can groove to Bhangra beats from 12 pm to 2 pm. If that is not your jam, there is Salsa from 2.30 pm to 4 pm and Bachata from 4 pm to 5.30 pm — both by the Motley Dance Company. Bangalore Storytelling Society’s meetup is from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm. From 5.30 pm to 7 pm, actors from First Drop Theatre, using poetry and movement, will act out your real life stories. The final event of the evening is a music performance and open-mic from 6 pm to 8 pm.

On September 4, 11 am to 8 pm at Lahe Lahe. For more information, call 9886294444.

Fresh from the farms

Bangalore Creative Circus has curated a group of farmers and producers selling fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, homemade bread, jams, dips, and more. The farmers’ market is an initiative to connect us to our source of food while promoting sustainability. You can explore options for fresh produce, relish vegan desserts, play traditional games, and get to know more about sustainable living and urban farming. There will also be music, arts, food, a venue for pet adoption, and more. You can also take a look at an artisan market by Flourish, a global e-commerce platform that stocks environment-friendly products.

On September 4, 11 am to 3 pm at Bangalore Creative Circus. Free entry. For more information, call 9611854141

Footloose with DJ Akcent

Romanian dance pop artist Akcent will be performing at Phoenix Marketcity on Sunday evening. His single, ‘Kylie’, which is the English version of ‘Dragoste de inchiriat’, has topped many European charts. In 2008, Akcent commissioned Adrian Sn to produce the album Fr lacrimi. The evening line-up also features some Indian names such as DJ Praful Menon, DJ Panic, Progressive Bros, and Vachhan Chinappa. Apart from enjoying the dance music numbers, you can also check out the Fun Zone, food stalls, LED dancers, Mirror Man, stilt walkers, jugglers, and more.

On September 4, 5 pm onwards at Phoenix Marketcity. Tickets on BookMyShow and PayTM Insider. For more information, call 08067266111

An evening of Odissi

Danseuse Sharmila Mukerjee and her ensemble, Sanjali Centre for Odissi Dance, will be pay tribute to the Odissi legend Guru Kelucharan Mohapatra this Sunday. Sharmila will present her original choreography, ‘Maneka’, that revolves around the story of a celestial being. The 25-minute piece will revolve around the love story of Sage Vishwamitra and Menaka. Apart from this, ‘Partha’ (by Parshwanath S Upadhye, Shruti Gopal and Adithya PV), which depicts the life of the Pandava prince Arjuna, and ‘Surya Vandana and Vananth Geetam’ (by Sanjali Ensemble), will also be staged. It is an invocation to the Hindu sun god and a depiction of the beauty of spring.

On September 4, 6 pm onwards at ADA Rangamandira. Tickets and more information on PayTM Insider.

Celebrate with DJ Hussain

DJ Hussain, known for his unique rendering of Bollywood tracks, will be performing at Foxtrot Marathahalli this Saturday. Hussain, who was born and brought up in Bengaluru, has been a DJ for 22 years now. Over the years, he has found his signature style in mixing club music with Bollywood songs. Apart from touring across India, he has performed in Dubai, Istanbul, Bangkok, Athens, Doha, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and other international venues. “I sincerely believe that every occasion that causes a celebration is special in its own way. That is why it is my constant endeavor to make every event a memorable one,” he says.

On September 3, 8 pm onwards at Foxtrot Marathahalli. For more information, call 9108136001.

Bharatanatyam and you

Danseuse Savitha Sastry and filmmaker AK Srikanth’s short film, Arangetram, is releasing on September 2. This short, the makers claim, is a throwback to the cinema of breezy comedies such as Chupke Chupke, Angoor, and Golmaal. It is also an attempt to popularise Bharatanatyam. The short film, which will be up on Savitha’s YouTube channel (Savitha Sastry) and her Instagram page (savitha_sastry), features several Tamil cinema and television artistes, including Kausalya Natarajan and Zeeba Ashrin. According to the makers, the film revolves around an “apartment-dwelling middle class” family and conveys how age should never be a bar to go after one’s dreams. Savitha and Srikanth’s production company previously made Descent, Beyond the Rains, Dvija and The Colors Trilogy.