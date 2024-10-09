GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bengaluru’s Hema Rajaram and her small, small world

Bengaluru-based Hema Rajaram’s miniature sculptures are open for viewing this Navratri

Updated - October 09, 2024 07:39 pm IST

Ipsita Misra
Hema Rajaram’s miniature creations

If one wishes to see everyday, ordinary things zapped into miniscule perfection, then Hema Rajaram’s display of a miniature marketplace — complete with bakery, restaurant and toy shop as well as bookstore, boutique and more — decorating the entrance of her house, is the place to visit.

This petite lady of 68, who has won numerous awards for her craft work, is opening up her home in Banashankari to the public for the first time this Navaratri.

Using eco-friendly material such as paper straws, cornflour, glue, thread, toothpicks, used soda cans, bottle caps, and plastic from old earphone cases, Hema has put in long hours over the last four months to make about 20 different categories of shops to construct a full-fledged marketplace, replete with the minutest of details.

Hema Rajaram’s miniature creations

“This is my passion, and I worked eight to 10 hours a day to complete the entire set,” says Hema, describing her process of fashoning the miniature shops. “Sometimes, I stayed up all night, both because I had given myself a deadline to complete it before Navaratri and because making these figures excite me.”

There is a Golu doll stand right next to the table with miniature shops, to celebrate Navaratri, which can also be viewed. “The dolls on the stand have been passed down for generations, and some are a 100 years old,” said Hema. “When I bring them out around this time of the year, I feel like I am meeting my friends again after a long gap.”

Hema Rajaram’s miniature creations

An artist in her heart, Hema discovered her passion at the age of 10, and has always followed her instincts where her art is concerned. She is completely self-taught and has devised her own methods to make her miniatures look as realistic as possible. A prime example are the laddoos and custard apples she creates, for which she meticulously rolls her ‘clay’ (a mix of cornflour and fevicol) into tiny particles that she glues together to get the perfect texture.

“I became a banker after graduation, but was really unhappy in those days, as I did not get time for my art,” she says, adding, “I left banking after 14 years and made dolls for my daughter or miniature sculptures whenever I had time to spare.” 

Hema Rajaram’s miniature creations

Whoever witnesses her intricate designs are sure to be impressed by the painstaking detail that goes into the making of these shops. However, apart from the intricacies, there is also a lot of love involved, both in the process of making the sculptures and in naming them. Each of the miniature shops is named after a beloved family member. For instance, ‘Priya’s Fabrics,’ is named after her daughter, while ‘Boon-Bon Bakery and Snacks,’ is in honour of her sister, and the bookshop is named ‘Rajaram’s World of Books,’ after her husband.

Hema does not commercialise her artwork. “The usual feedback I get from people is that they have no words to describe how they feel when they see this assortment of miniatures,” says Hema.

Hema believes that with enough practice, anyone can make sculptures like these. “Never lose hope,” she says. “Even if you get something wrong, keep trying, because trial and error will help you achieve perfection.”

To visit Hema’s display of miniatures, call 9008401952.

Hema Rajaram’s miniature creations

Published - October 09, 2024 07:38 pm IST

