Bengaluru to see gin in new light, courtesy Gin Explorers Club

At an event by Gin Explorers Club | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘Sip, Experience and Explore’ goes the tagline for the first-of-its-kind gin festival in the city presented by Delhi-based Gin Explorers Club on November 5 and 6. Aimed at promoting gin as a choice of drink, Gin Explorers Club - Mythical Edition, will see 15 pop-up bars present their brands in a setting replete with food and fun activities.

According to Anjali Batra, co-founder of Food Talk with Shuchir Suri, Gin Explorers Club began as a pilot project in 2017. “Around this time, we began noticing Indian consumers picking up new brands of gin whenever they travelled abroad as there weren’t too many choices here. The festival was created as a canvas for multiple gin brands to narrate their story and showcase their products,” says Anjali.

“Gin is a very ‘spirited’ spirit. Each one has its own narrative, provenance and story. No two types of gin in the world taste the same as they are a mix of 10 to 15 or in some cases, even 47 botanicals that come together in a unique blend,” she adds.

Unlike most such fests, the Mythical Edition focuses only on one spirit and its various brands. Now in its sixth edition, The Gin Explorers Club is in Bengaluru for the first time, after foraying into Mumbai earlier this year. “Even though Bengaluru is a beer-loving city, we believe it will be an experience that goes beyond the gin festival. There is a massive focus on activities, with music and fashion, as well as a flea market and a food zone, making it a chance to unwind with friends and family. We are an age-agnostic festival,” she says.

The Gin Explorers Club will see artistes such as Huyana, Sickflip, DJ Nida, Aditi Ramesh, Tarang Joseph and others perform over two days. Some of the participating brands include Gordon’s x Jimmy’s, Jade Forest, Samsara and Tanqueray among others.

The Gin Explorers Club - Mythical Edition will take place at Jayamahal Palace on November 5 and 6. Tickets available at www.insider.in.