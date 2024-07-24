Bengaluru breweries choose a shade of green

Bengaluru is now almost synonymous with breweries and this reputation that the city has gained did not come easily. Home to over 80 breweries today, it is an ever-expanding landscape that makes space for more franchises embracing nature-centric aesthetics and design.

It is interesting to note that most of the breweries established after 2015 are expansive with an open-air and nature-centric seating plan, as compared to those which had an intimate atmosphere with a proximity to brewing tanks, wooden walls, and a warm ambience.

One can say the city’s saga with beer dates back to the inception of United Breweries in 1948 where UB City now stands. However, more recent cultural symbols of breweries in Bengaluru began in 2010, with Toit which was one of the first microbreweries in the city, alongside The Biere Club which opened in 2011. These initial breweries, followed by Arbor Brewing Co. in 2012have designs which are focused inward, with minimal balcony space, cozy wooden tables and bar stools, with many beers on tap.

These breweries exude an old-world charm that mimic an Irish beer house — friendly and hearty, serving good beer. They set the tone for an evening in the city up until around 2015, with a shift to the great outdoors. A pioneer of this change was Byg Brewski established in 2014, which created a space that finally met the increasing demands of the city’s pub crawlers.

“As Bengaluru became more of an IT hub, people wanted more open spaces to make themselves feel good after stressful days at the office,” says Head of Operations for Ironhill Breweries, Hari Kishan Mailavarapu. What is most surprising perhaps (with the expansion of these establishments averaging around 1.5 acres each after 2015) is that space is not wasted. Ironhill Marathahalli, a 2.9 acre property, commands at least a half hour wait on weekdays.

These large outdoor spaces are now more common than ever. Uru Brewpark, has made ‘the outdoors’ central to its experience as a brewery, allowing pets and paints to engage children while the adults indulge in brewed beer and coffee; all of this amidst large trees, rough lawns and rustic furniture. Krishnapriya Banerjeee, Brand Manager Uru, describes it as, “very raw, natural and deeply rooted in nature” adding that this factor has seen patrons return, especially families with children.

Similarly, Ironhill and Oia have invested in vast plots, constructing multi storied venues with a blend of alfresco seating, water elements, and pockets of nature.

“You have people who want to chill out, smoke, and drink. And now, post pandemic, people are more aware of being in the open, sitting in the fresh air, and basking in natural elements,” says Vice President of Ironhill Breweries, Ravi Annapureddy.

Even long-time establishments have become aware of these changes and are adapting in the best ways they can. “The city crowd wants more open spaces and for this we are opening a semi-open rooftop area,” says Ajeet Kumar, Restaurant Manager of Arbor Brewing Company, famous for its ‘factory look’ — a throwback to its American roots.

Older establishments and newer breweries have become more cognizant of the importance of social media in business today. Prafulla Raya, partner and founder, Deck of Brews, also recognises the role aesthetics and ambience play in effective social media strategies.

“With how big the city is, it is not possible to reach out to the audience just by traditional methods, especially when social media garners anywhere from 10-50 times more eyeballs. We use social media to capture the aesthetics of our brewery to get people from across the city interested in paying us a visit. Good food and good beer helps retain them,” explains Prafulla.

Moreover, the fact that breweries are developing in close proximity to each other pushes upcoming ones to have unique selling points. For example, LongBoat Brewing Co. chose to create a 38-foot waterfall as its centerpiece, whilst a franchise of BLR Brewing Co. in Whitefield went all the way with a 45-foot waterfall in a 65,000 square feet property nestled in the outskirts of ITPL.

Breweries are honing in on the ambience factor to give them that competitive edge. Vinay Chandrashekar, founder of LongBoat Brewing Co. says, “Developing the waterfall idea was done after looking at the existing interiors across the city and country, and recognising that we needed a unique selling proposition.”

Bier Garten, another well known city brewery has opened its third franchise in Bellandur on Outer Ring Road, sporting three whole storeys of patio/living room aesthetics with plants, vines, and creepers to live up to its name. “People have been cooped up at home for the longest time, and are raring to step out. As companies call their workers back to office on a hybrid or full-time basis, many turn to breweries as a means of bonding outside the office space, especially in a venue with greenery and open-air designs,” says Prafulla.

The list is endless as new franchises and even newer breweries, more expansive than the last, pop up around the city. “What people look for now is ambience, then beer, then food,” says Hari.

