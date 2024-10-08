Bengaluru and The Mahabharata connect courtesy Aparna Jaishankar

“The stories I narrate do not influence religion, politics or any specific ideology. My stories are all about exploring and unwinding hidden mysteries,” says Aparna Jaishankar, a Bengaluru-based storyteller, who was analysing The Mahabharata during a storytelling session at Atta Galatta recently.

Bengaluru, a bustling metropolis known for its IT industry and modern amenities, has a deep-rooted connection to ancient Indian mythology. “I stumbled on this while researching for my work on The Mahabharata — it was a mix of me finding the story and the story finding me. Since I lived in Bangalore, I had better access to the temples here and even a cursory glance at carvings reveal how they are not random sculptures, but actual stories,” says Aparna.

She says one of the most prominent examples of The Mahabharata’s influence in Bengaluru is the Gaja Gowri Vrata, a ritual observed by women during the Bhadrapad month. “This ritual, which involves praying for the wellbeing of one’s sons, is believed to have originated from the advice given to the mothers of the Pandavas and Kauravas by the sage Narada. The ritual’s connection to The Mahabharata is evident in the symbolism and prayers used during the ceremony,” she explains.

Aparna says she finds The Mahabharata intriguing due to the complexities of its characters and their stories, and how it leaves itself open to interpretation. “The Mahabharata has many versions across the country and its influence on Bengaluru is a testament to its enduring appeal and its ability to resonate with people across cultures and generations. The city’s rich tapestry of temples, rituals, and folklore offers a glimpse into the deep-rooted connection between the city and the epic.”

Bengaluru’s Mahabharata connection also includes the legend of Kannappa Nayanar, a local hero believed to be an incarnation of Arjuna, one of the Pandavas. “His unwavering devotion to Lord Shiva is depicted in intricate carvings on the pillars of the Someshwara temple in Halsoor. The legend has become an integral part of Bengaluru’s folklore, inspiring countless devotees and storytellers,” she says.

In the upcoming months, Aparna says she will be looking at stories connected with Kanjivaram saris, which “are a tapestry of stories”, as well as a series titled Divine Delicacies — an exploration of food and mythology, and the prasadam served at temples.

