July 22, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:09 am IST

We agonise over luxury sofa sets, scrutinise every statement chair, and dissect the comfort quotient of everyday couches. But when it comes to seating for the home, there’s one piece of furniture that most don’t consider often. The simple and ubiquitous bench. Discard any memories of the hard and drab ones you encountered at school or during long, lonely hours at the train station. These benches are fun, functional and distinctive. Curved lines and minimalist silhouettes to inspirations that cover everything from zebra crossings to Rajasthani headwear, here’s seven to try.

SurfBench

KLAD

This movable wood-and-steel bench was a favourite at the Ambiente Fair in Frankfurt earlier this year. The oscillating movement of the design changes direction with each seated person, and mimics the flow of kinetic waves. The brainchild of German designer Kim André Lange, the bench, which resembles a spinal cord, “makes us curious to explore its function, promotes interaction between people, keeps us busy and teaches us physics by using our hands”. All good things when stuck in a waiting room with nothing to do. Details: kimandrelange.com

Safa Bench

Design Clinic India

The Delhi-based multi-disciplinary studio specialises in furniture with a distinctive Indian narrative. Think a pouffe shaped like a tokri of genda phool (basket of marigold flowers) or the headgear worn by men of Himachal. One of their unique pieces is this bench that is inspired by the traditional turbans of Rajasthan. It incorporates colourful bandhani fabric handwoven to create a comfortable surface. Details: designclinicindia.com

Hughes Road Float Bench

Artisera

Handcrafted in teak wood and leather, this multi-functional piece of furniture can be used as a bench or a contemporary coffee table. Taking its design cue from the many zebra crossings along Hughes Road in Mumbai, it has legs of teak and black-and-white bar coded stripes made with hand stained antiqued leather. Details: artisera.com

The FAT Bench

Bombay Design Lab

Please, don’t mind the curves! After all, it’s one of the biggest interior trends at the moment. Fitting right in is this Mumbai-based design studio’s minimalistic design — featuring soft textures, neutral tones and organic shapes — which draws the eye with its playful curves. An “exploration of form, texture and colour”, the versatile FAT seating collection is upholstered in suede and will find a perfect corner in most homes. Details: bombaydesignlab.com

Shapeshifter Bench

Daera Life

The New Delhi-based studio prides itself on seamlessly blending the past and the future. Their organic yet abstract Shapeshifter Bench is “purposefully whimsical” — juxtaposing the black stained planks of live-edge (the unfinished edge of the woodwork) neem against the round Neptune Blue ball, which acts as the ‘leg’. Also available in a walnut stain (with Ares Red, Celeste Pink, Taurus Green and Ivory options for the ball), this one’s a conversation starter. Details: daeralife.com

Splice It Up Bench

Eitri

All that shines… is beautiful. The Splice It Up Bench is part of a contemporary collection from Eitri, which celebrates metal craft (the brand, after all, takes inspiration from Eitri, the dwarf king of Norse mythology, whose love of metallurgy is widely known). This statement piece shows off the art of metal braiding, “featuring brass straps that criss-cross to form an open lattice”. It can be a visual anchor in an entryway, living room or can be placed at end of the bed. Details: eitri.co

Strokes Bench

One O One Studios

Is it a table, is it a sculpture? This sculptural bench can be quite confusing at first sight, but the multiple cylindrical bolster columns promise comfortable seating. A nod to the cyclical rhythm of the waves, the made-to-order furniture can be personalised with regards to both upholstery and finish. Check out the modern eclectic design and don’t let anyone tell you adding character to your home is a difficult task. Details: thehouseofthings.com

