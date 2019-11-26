The native connect

Even if you haven’t been spending too much time online scouring locally-made content, you might have watched a few videos of My Village Show featuring Milkuri Gangavva, the 57-year-old YouTube star. She brought the house down with her hilarious extended cameo in the film Mallesham and also did a fun video interview with Samantha Akkineni asking (and getting away with) some intimate questions, prior to the release of Oh! Baby. Like Gangavva, many YouTube Telugu stars enjoy immense popularity and a subscriber base of a million or more.

Satya Raghavan, director content partnerships, YouTube India, reveals that language video content and content creators have witnessed staggering growth in the last few years. In a brief interview while in Hyderabad recently, he shared a few insights.

Edited excerpts:

Satya Raghavan, director, YouTube content partnerships, India | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Can you give us an estimate of the YouTube users/subscribers in India. Of this, how many users frequently access language-based content?

India is one of our biggest and fastest growing audiences with over 265 million monthly active users, as per Comscore data. We have more than 1,200 content creators in India who have crossed the million subscriber threshold. Around 95% of all online video consumption is in Indian languages with Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities driving the growth, according to the ‘KPMG Language report; State of Mobile Internet Report, YouTube channel analysis’ report.

Popular picks Telugu: Mahathalli (infotainment; 1.3million); Myna Street Food (one million); Priya Vantalu (food; 1 million)

Bengali: The Bong Guy (comedy; 1.9 million subscribers) , Digital Mob 360 (tech; 1.7million)

Tamil: Madras Meter (infotainment; 280K); 1 Kg Biriyani (infotainment; 577K)

Hindi: Bhuvan Bam (comedy; 15.4million), Technical Guruji (14.6million)

Malayalam: Karikku (comedy; 3.5 million); Village Food Channel (1.6million)

What are the prominent interest areas of content in Telugu language?

Telugu has been one of the most popular languages on YouTube in India and content across music, health, village food and culture, entertainment, DIY (do it yourself), Vlogs (video blogs), remain popular. In the last one year we are also seeing growth in categories such as fashion and beauty, web series, and local devotional and cultural content (infobox).

How would you assess the popular Telugu language content creators in terms of the subjects and their reach?

Women creators have grown phenomenally with four Telugu women creators making their mark in the ‘Top 10 Telugu creators’ list across verticals. Entertainment: Mahathalli; Food: Priya Vantalu, Myna Street Food; Hobbies: Easy Rangoli.

Country Foods was one of the first few channels that came up with village food content where our oldest creator late ‘Mastanamma’ cooked traditional recipes.

Women creators are also venturing into Vlogs. Lasya Talks (193k subscribers) by television anchor Lasya has been popular in the category. Some of the other channels are Asha Sudarsan Telugu vlogs, Madhushika vlogs, Manasa Telugu Vlogs, and Madhu Telugu Ammaye, with some of them racing towards the 100k subscriber milestone.

Telugu content creators are from different age groups, from 70-year-old writer Yendamuri Veerendranath to Fun Bucket Juniors that creates fun comedy videos by kids.

Mahathalli | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Festivals like Bathukamma have found a new light with the amplification of music videos on YouTube. And during Ganesh Chathurti, there was an increased variety of content: Village lo Vinayaka Chaviti, Story of Vinayaka Chavithi for kids in animation, Ganesh Nimajjanam, Making of turmeric Ganesha and more, covering the cycle of the festival for different age groups and audiences.

There’s also a strong viewership for rural content...

There’s huge content that is getting created around village life and a loyal base of audience is forming in parallel. The top three food channels are around village style of cooking: Grandpa Kitchen (6.4 million), Country Foods (1.4 million) and Myna Street Food (1 million).

Lasya Talks | Photo Credit: By arrangement

The channel Creative Thinks with just over 50 videos, has touched one million subscriber base. Their content primarily revolves around children’s play activities in the villages and brings back memories of yesteryear games and culture.

My Village Show (more than one million subscribers) is a popular channel with Gangavva’s viewpoints being lapped up by millennials.

Additionally, a few village farming channels are now using YouTube to build and expand their businesses. For instance Farming Leader (#1 most-subscribed farming channel worldwide) is using YouTube to offer their services such as sign-up for farming training through its website, and Come To Village (#2) with a website marketplace to buy/sell tractors.

Online video reach goes beyond big cities and the success is tied to local language content that caters to their needs.