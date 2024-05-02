Back to the Future: Chennai’s car enthusiasts gathered for a unique car show

May 02, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST

On a sweltering Sunday morning, Chennai’s Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) witnessed a sight that left passer-bys in awe — over 40 classic vintage cars and modern supercars assembled for a first-of-its-kind show. This collaboration between The Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI) and Cars & Coffee, Chennai chapter, seamlessly blended the past with the present, bringing together petrolheads of all ages and walks of life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aptly named Back to the Future, the event showcased iconic vintage models like the Buick Super 8 (1949), the 1957 Studebaker President, the Ford Thunderbird, and the timeless 1960 Chevy Impala. A 100-year-old Chevrolet from 1924 added a special touch. Juxtaposed against these vintage beauties were modern masterpieces like the Rolls-Royce Phantom, various Lamborghinis, Porsches, and Aston Martins, creating a fascinating contrast for car enthusiasts who flooded the venue to get a glimpse of their dream machines.

“Chennai’s young generation has a strong passion for high-performance cars,” says Ranjit Pratap, president of the HCAI. “They own some of the world’s most expensive vehicles, like Porsches, Aston Martins, and Ferraris. While they dominate the modern car scene, there’s also a growing interest in vintage cars among them.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ranjit, who owns several vintage and modern cars, has attended a few meets organised by Cars & Coffee’s Chennai Chapter. “I’ve brought some of my vintage cars to their informal meets. This show is a chance to take things to a larger scale and spark interest in collecting historic automobiles among the younger generation,” he adds.

VS Kylas Swaminathan, founder-secretary, HCAI, highlights the importance of events like this. “We are waiting for the next generation to take over. In the US and Europe, classic car care is often a hands-on experience. Events like this can inspire younger generations to get involved.”

Cars & Coffee is a global phenomenon where car enthusiasts gather with their vehicles, socialise, and share their passion. The Chennai chapter, albeit not officially part of the global movement, is inspired by the same spirit to meet locals with interest in cars of different makes and styles. On the other hand, HCAI, formed in 2019 by Ranjit, is an umbrella organisation that brings together other vintage car clubs in southern India. They conduct shows that help vintage car owners connect and interact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having a car is like being in a relationship,” says Jonah Jacob, organiser at Cars & Coffee, Chennai. “You have to nurture it and take care of it. We needed a space to nurture that enthusiasm, and that’s how this collaboration with HCAI came about. All of us at Cars & Coffee – owners, viewers, and organisers – are linked by one thing: our love for cars.”

TT Raghunathan, board member of the TTK Prestige group, displayed his bright red E-type Jaguar, a true head-turner. “It took me four hours to prepare the car for the show,” he says. “There’s a lack of skilled mechanics, so I do most of the work myself, even at 72!” Sharing his passion with fellow enthusiasts, he believes this event has set a new standard for car meets in the city.

The event was not just for vintage and modern car enthusiasts. Die-cast car collectors also joined the gathering. Die-cast cars are miniature, often collectible, metal vehicles, usually scaled to 1:64 of their real-life counterparts. Sidhant Nichani, a professional barista and avid collector, displayed his collection, ensuring he had diecast versions of some of the actual cars present. “The idea was to create a miniature car meet within the car meet,” he says, adding that collecting diecast cars is an easier, more economical hobby that can still ignite a passion for cars.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.