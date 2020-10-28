Auto Snippets

Life & Style28 October 2020 16:52 IST
Mercedes to locally assemble AMG
cars in India
Mercedes-Benz has announced that it will begin manufacturing some of its AMG models in India. The car-maker currently has eight AMG models in our market, which it offers in the 43, 53, 63 and GT series. These models and previous AMGs have all been imported into India as fully built units. The first model to be made in India is the AMG GLC 43 Coupe which is set to launch in India on November 3, 2020.
