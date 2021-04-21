Watch | Asia's largest tulip garden in Kashmir

21 April 2021 15:22 IST

A video on the Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden which hosts an annual Tulip festival

At the foothills of Srinagar's Zabarwan Range, covering a vast area of over 30 hectares is Asia’s largest tulip garden.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden is home to around 65 varieties of tulips and attracts locals and tourists alike every March during the spring season's first blooming.

This year, the garden opened it's doors to tourists on March 25 and witnessed around 4,000 visitors on the first day, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

15 lakh flowers have been planted this year, out of which only 25% were in full bloom in March due to the cold weather. The rest are expected to start blossoming in April once temperatures improve.

The garden is built on a sloping ground in a terraced fashion consisting of seven terraces. Apart from tulips, many other species of flowers like hyacinths, daffodils and ranunculus can be spotted here.

Facing Dal lake, the tulip garden was opened in 2007 with the aim of boosting floriculture and tourism in the Kashmir Valley by the then Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Formerly known as Siraj Bagh, the garden is host to the Tulip festival, an annual showcase of the range of flowers in the garden organized during the onset of the spring season in Kashmir valley.