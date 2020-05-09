What is it about us as mothers?

"After waking up each morning, every woman should give herself a few minutes in front of the mirror. Smile at yourself, tell yourself you are good the way you are, and that you are doing wonderful work each day," recommends Dr. Pallavi Joshi, Consultant Psychiatrist at Manipal Hospital, Bengaluru.

Joshi, who herself follows the American motivational author, Louise Hay, says, "Women easily forget to love themselves and keep accepting what others make them out to be. The constant crushing of self-esteem irrespective of how educated and empowered you are takes away the willingness and power to choose how to respond."

Press repeat

Last week, in response to greetings on her 18th wedding anniversary, a friend, let's call her Snigdha, texted late at night: "I have never been so upset!" Her disappointment did not actually stem from the "stay home" necessity in these pandemic-feared days. "For the last 45 days, my children and husband are at home, enjoying my freshly prepared home-cooked meals. Today, I suggested to my husband that he try some new recipe from YouTube to pamper me. He shrugged it off saying he doesn't feel up to it because his office work and tension is driving him nuts!" she said.

Mother to two teenage boys, Snigdha took voluntary retirement last December from her job in a public sector undertaking. Her response to her husband's words? She went ahead and cooked yet another special meal for the family grudgingly, though she was happy everyone enjoyed the food.

This is perhaps common in many seemingly happy homes as well -- where the woman takes upon herself the thankless job of running the household smoothly. It doesn't matter whether she is a home-maker or a working woman, financially comfortable or struggling. The unstated burden is always on her. The corona lockdown has only added to it.

Snigdha is probably experiencing what Dr Joshi calls a state of learned helplessness, where she has experienced this stressful situation so many times that she feels she can't do anything about it.

Dr.Megha Mahajan, Consultant Psychiatrist with Fortis Bengaluru, says Snigdha (and so many other women in similar situations) should have let her spouse and children know that she is also exhausted. "Open communication is important because not every partner is a mind reader. In a conducive moment, the wife should let him know how hurt she was. Instead of remaining silent and feeling compelled to do the same work, to voice out freely is the way forward," she says. “But women tend to put up due to years of conditioning."

Young and restless

Rumki Bhattacharya, working with a broadcasting corporation in NOIDA says she initially felt relieved when asked to work from home. Now, she is totally drained, juggling work, the needs of her six-year-old twins, and her husband's demands. "I was looking forward to some easy days during the lockdown but I long for my work-station and those few hours of peace in my office cabin. I lose my train of thought and there is an increased stress because both house and office work have deadlines, but neither is getting 100%." she says.

Ritika Aggarwal Mehta, Consultant Psychologist at Mumbai's Jaslok Hospital & Research Centre says women find it difficult to say No because men and women are entrenched in a patriarchal society. "When a couple has kids, many underlying issues are overlooked due to the dearth of time and energy, or are glossed over during a mood elevating outing. Now, with no recreational outlet and everybody locked inside their homes, arguments and irritation are likely to flare up."

But it's not just working women. For instance Pune resident, Pihu Datta says, "I am so used to my husband and son leaving for their respective jobs and daughter for college every morning. I have a routine of attending to my parents-in-law and finishing all the chores before I settle in for some me-time like watching television, reading a book, going to the gym, parlour, visiting a friend. Now there are six people at home all the time who are constantly walking in with their demands."

Ritika says the homemakers are busy restructuring their routines and, therefore, families need to figure out how to give each other time and attention instead of putting all the pressure only on the woman. She suggests that couples break the hours and divide the limited space and the house work. "That is the meaning of true partnership in a marriage or else respect for each other is diminished," she says.

Like K P Unnikrishnan and PanchaleeThakur set rules for themselves when both started sharing work space in their Singapore home. "We figured out even small things like who will use which charging point and play what music in the mornings, there will be no loose papers, clothes or any other stuff lying around," says Panchalee. "Yet, I am the one moving all over the house, unable to concentrate and getting pulled into multiple tasks," she laughs.

Dr.Mahajan says though compassionate instinct is considered to be gender-equal, how compassion is experienced and expressed differs in genders. Women may experience higher levels of oxytocin believed to trigger bonding, social connection and nurturing behaviour. (Oxytocin is also called the love hormone produced during sex for both men and women but particularly important during labour, childbirth and lactation).

"It will take many more years to change the mindset of men nurtured by our grandparents and parents. But we also find many of our men help their spouses with household work when they go abroad,” she says and adds, “I feel mothers of this generation have a chance of nurturing their children better.”