Art as the life and soul of the party

How many ways are there to chill? Netflix, movies, shopping, brunching, drinking and snacking? These are passé, at least for the people who constantly search for new ways to party and be talked about.

Creativity is the catchword. A party where your creative juices can flow and you get to enjoy the day, is a reality. Something not too complicated and not too basic can be achieved here. Steer your mind towards something like an art party or a Mandala get-together. And if you thought there is no artistic element in you, get ready to be surprised at what you have created at the end of the party.

The Art Room team, (left and below) Mandala art | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Ridhima Mundra is busy instructing a group of teenagers at a coffee shop as they poured paint on their canvas. Yes they literally poured the paint as instructed by Ridhima. “Fluid Art needs no brush. At best we might need a wooden coffee stirrer. A brush won’t harm though. At an art party we do everything with art for anybody and everybody. It is about letting go of your inhibitions and putting your thoughts together. It makes for a great party idea for children’s birthday gatherings. Sometimes it also acts as the introductory class into art for many children,” explains Ridhima, a Kolkata-based artist from @Art_room.

Worried about the mess? All art party organisers have thought about it before they even started working on conducting art parties. “The kit comprises everything from an apron to the art material required,” says Preeta M, another art party organiser. Preeta adds, “Art parties shouldn’t be considered as a child’s play alone. They make for a wonderful theme for baby shower dos. The reason I love organising art parties is because the end product is also a take-away gift. Handmade items are always special than store-bought return gifts.”

Art parties might be new but they are making their way into kitty party circuit as well. Artists who are helming these dos, are trying their best to keep the interest in art alive.

Art parties are ideal for smaller groups of people who would love to explore their relation with colours and visuals. Craft sessions that are not as basic as making paper toys or sticking coloured paper to solve a jig-saw puzzle, are also part of these events.

Chennai-based food miniaturist Shilpa Mitha handmade products — Sueno Souvenir — on her Instagram take less than three minutes to fly off the shelf when she announces a sale. She admits to finding these art gatherings therapeutic. She has been a part of a few such intimate parties where she showed how to create various shapes with the basic material. “Such sessions are a good way to teach the virtue of patience, use of materials to the young and grown up alike. As an artist, I love sharing what I know as I believe knowledge sharing is knowledge gaining. When it is done for smaller groups it is more fun as most of the time, the one who organises also would have conceived a theme. And of course there is real good food that follows,” laughs Shilpa.

With summer approaching, artist Shubhashree Sangameswaran (@shubhere on Instagram) says art parties are the best thing to plan for children. Summer holidays are a time when everyone looks for activities to keep their children engaged. “As an artist and storyteller, there is nothing more meaningful for children than a fun art party,” she adds.

Expanding the limitation from a small group to a bigger one, few artists also conduct art parties as team building exercise at workplaces. “Once we used a challenge where one has to fill a big canvas with instant thoughts. Since it was for a communication and advertising firm, the participants came up with some stunning thoughts. All the abstract thoughts are then strewn into a story with a final touch by the artist,” explains Ridhima.

Moving away from abstract art parties is Mandala art get-togethers. In contrast to art parties, the participants at these events are more calm and relaxed.

The trend is catching on and is given a spiritual and therapeutic approach to intimate gatherings. Doing Mandala art requires patience and a clear thought process.

So self-taught mandala Dubai-based artist Sanjana Chimnani likes to string a Mandala art session with a session on spirituality. “This also happened to be the topic for my thesis. As I researched for my topic, I learnt a lot about art and spirituality. I taught myself first and found it therapeutic. I am not a certified art therapist so I don’t call my sessions as art therapy. When I conduct a Mandala session, it is always for a group of people who understand its purpose. The first Mandala party I attended was the one I organised for my friends for Christmas in Dubai who were visiting me from New York.It was a beautiful three hours of discussion followed by great food,” says Sanjana.