Life & Style

Crafted for Chennai

more-in

For her first ever show in the city, Archana Aggarwal has designed jewellery to suit South Indian sensibilities

“My jewellery can be loaded with emotion, heritage and history, or just be based on whimsical fancy,” says Archana Aggarwal, who is coming to the city for her maiden solo show here, with themes and designs that go well with South Indian aesthetics.

Crafted for Chennai

Founded in 2003, her jewellery label is not new to Chennai, as she has participated in multiple exhibitions before and is familiar with what the city wants. “They are conscious shoppers, who look for quality and are fascinated by diamonds, and I have taken into consideration all these aspects when creating a special line for this show,” says Archana.

Crafted for Chennai

She will be launching her Guttapusalu collection in many different patterns, with gold, uncut diamonds, polki and diamonds. “A South Indian bride adorns herself with Kanjeevaram. I have designed jewellery to suit the taste of the brides of Tamil Nadu for this show. The collection has gold jewellery with matte finish and rose gold finish, and can blend very well with Kanjeevaram silks.”

Crafted for Chennai

She will also be presenting different types of peacocks and butterfly themed pieces. The collection comprises rings, ear tops, pendants, necklaces, chandbalis, chokers and long necklaces. “I present a wide collection of polki jewellery, as it is trending now. I create these in an open setting method and not in the traditional wax setting,” says Archana.

Her jewellery is handcrafted, with a focus on elegance and a clear influence of the Mughals and nawabs in design and motif. Her collection, she says, adapts royal and traditional as well as contemporary and chic trends, and caters to the ages of 18 to 80. At the show, Archana will also be taking orders for bespoke jewellery.

Know your designer

Crafted for Chennai

Archana’s flagship store is located in Delhi. Her jewellery is priced between ₹50,000 and ₹50 lakh. In 2018, she had collaborated with Fashion Design Council of India’s FDCI India Couture Week 2018. Adding another feather to her cap next year, she became the jewellery partner for FDCI India Couture Week 2019 and displayed her jewellery line with fashion designer Reynu Taandon.

Archana Aggarwal’s show is on February 1 and 2 at Crowne Plaza, from 11 am to 8 pm. For details and appointment, call 9810011171.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Life & Style
arts, culture and entertainment
fashion
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 29, 2020 4:23:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/archana-aggarwal-bespoke-jewellery-handcrafted/article30683860.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY