Crafted for Chennai

“My jewellery can be loaded with emotion, heritage and history, or just be based on whimsical fancy,” says Archana Aggarwal, who is coming to the city for her maiden solo show here, with themes and designs that go well with South Indian aesthetics.

Founded in 2003, her jewellery label is not new to Chennai, as she has participated in multiple exhibitions before and is familiar with what the city wants. “They are conscious shoppers, who look for quality and are fascinated by diamonds, and I have taken into consideration all these aspects when creating a special line for this show,” says Archana.

She will be launching her Guttapusalu collection in many different patterns, with gold, uncut diamonds, polki and diamonds. “A South Indian bride adorns herself with Kanjeevaram. I have designed jewellery to suit the taste of the brides of Tamil Nadu for this show. The collection has gold jewellery with matte finish and rose gold finish, and can blend very well with Kanjeevaram silks.”

She will also be presenting different types of peacocks and butterfly themed pieces. The collection comprises rings, ear tops, pendants, necklaces, chandbalis, chokers and long necklaces. “I present a wide collection of polki jewellery, as it is trending now. I create these in an open setting method and not in the traditional wax setting,” says Archana.

Her jewellery is handcrafted, with a focus on elegance and a clear influence of the Mughals and nawabs in design and motif. Her collection, she says, adapts royal and traditional as well as contemporary and chic trends, and caters to the ages of 18 to 80. At the show, Archana will also be taking orders for bespoke jewellery.

Know your designer

Archana’s flagship store is located in Delhi. Her jewellery is priced between ₹50,000 and ₹50 lakh. In 2018, she had collaborated with Fashion Design Council of India’s FDCI India Couture Week 2018. Adding another feather to her cap next year, she became the jewellery partner for FDCI India Couture Week 2019 and displayed her jewellery line with fashion designer Reynu Taandon.

Archana Aggarwal’s show is on February 1 and 2 at Crowne Plaza, from 11 am to 8 pm. For details and appointment, call 9810011171.