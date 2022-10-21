Light up their lives

These candles are shining the light on a sustainable road to financial wellness for tribalpeople living within the forest dwellers

Prabalika M Borah
October 21, 2022 12:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A candle maker from the forest

Healthy living also means healthy gifting. Keeping up with this spirit and to make Deepavali meaningful, Apollo Foundation launched Arrjava, a series of beeswax candles named Dance of the Bumblebee. Meaning ‘pure at heart’, Arrjava is a green-skilling initiative that works with indigenous tribal communities to create locally-sourced products and provide livelihood. to the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Made by the Chenchu tribal folk, Arrjava is supported by the Foundation at its Total Health Green Skilling Centre in Macharam village, Amrabad Tiger Reserve in Telangana. The Foundation’s livelihood initiative is a safe, sustainable way of contributing to the financial wellness of people living within the forest. 

The Chenchus have traditionally been honey-gatherers from rocks and have now learnt to extract beeswax from the honeycomb, to make these candles. They are known to be experts on know how to locate beehives and sustainably forage for honey according to the season. Since the tribe is already adept at working with bees, Total Health decided to introduce beeswax candle-making at its skill centre.

Started in 2020, the initiative helps tribals fashion their craft to urban design needs and provides them with market linkages to keep their traditional skills alive, while continuing to live and work in the spaces that nurtured them. Proceeds from the candle line will go towards empowering the Chenchu tribe living inside and on the outskirts of Amrabad and Nagarjuna Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve forests. The funds will also go towards carrying out sanitation drives and campaigns to preserve the ecology of the forest and its denizens.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

beeswax candle making

The beeswax candles come in notes of wild jasmine, moist wood, and fresh honey, with hints of citrus from the forest. Product packaging and labelling are designed by designer Pavitra Rajaram.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Product info: 1 container candle; weight 300 grams; burn time: over 40 hours; ₹1,799. Six hand-rolled taper beeswax candles, burn time of each candle over 10 hours ₹2,299. They are available to buy online @shop.ur.life

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
The Hindu MetroPlus

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app