Now, get on anonymous calls with a secret codename and discuss interesting topics

31 August 2020 16:10 IST

The Halfday Stranger Calls foster virtual group discussions with anonymous strangers in a shared, safe space

It is 10 pm on a Monday. A motley bunch gathers. There are nervous giggles and some initial hawing before most of them comfortably settle down to talk about the topic of the day: Compliments. Half Day Someone plays host to these conversations everyday, four times a day. The topics change with each session. The best part: It is all virtual and the participant’s identity is hidden.

Participants are asked to log in by changing their names to their favourite colour. Currently, there is no option for people on the call to chat or keep in touch with each other once the particular session is over. “However, we are building a technology to enable such interactions, wherein upon mutual consent, the contact details will be shared,” says Sanjeev Shenoy, who started Half Day Someone in June 2019.

Each session has a moderator, who sets the ball rolling and also ensures the protocol is maintained. “Identity is not to be revealed at any point and there should be no judgement or discrimination,” explains Sanjeev. When he launched the website last year, the format was completely different. “We were offering curated experiences, wherein one could be in someone else’s shoes for half a day to experience life as they do. For example, they could be a bartender, event planner, magician, board game designer...” Sanjeev explains over phone from Bengaluru. But with the pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, all offline experiences came to a standstill. He then started the Halfday Strangers Calls at the end of April.

“Based on our research and feedback from clients, most people were locked down with the same bunch of people and therefore had limited topics for conversations. Also, the uncertainty about jobs and health lead to anxiety. So, we brought together a bunch of strangers to anonymously talk for 45 minutes on any topic but COVID-19,” says Sanjeev. Following that, fom June 1, theme-based calls were launched. It is open to everyone aged 18 and above. “Most of the callers are between 25 and 45 and join in from all across India,” he says.

The calls — that go on for a duration of 45 minutes to 90 minutes, depending on the number of participants — are currently scheduled for 7 pm, 8 pm, 9 pm and 10 pm. Soon they are launching Chai and Gup Shup, that will take place at 11.30 am and 4.30 pm, for people working remotely and missing the gossip/interaction in office. And another one at 11 pm for the night owls. “Plans are on to launch calls between 5 pm and 7 pm for teenagers on topics like offbeat career options, public speaking, creative thinking among others,” says Sanjeev.

So far, the most popular topics for The Halfday Stranger Calls have been solo travels, ghost stories, bathroom singers and learning from failures. “We offer diverse topics so there is something for everyone. Topics are decided based on research, host inputs and caller feedback,” says Sanjeev.

For details log onto www.halfdaysomeone.com