Animals at Coimbatore Zoo set to relocate following its closure

July 29, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST

K Ramesh didn’t take his eyes off the marsh crocodiles, even for a second. It was his first time at their enclosure, and he was replacing the water in the shallow pools in which the animals wallowed. “I was really nervous,” says the 51-year-old, recalling the experience. He has been working at the Coimbatore Corporation’s VOC Park Zoo for 25 years and remembers this first encounter like it was yesterday. “But nothing untoward happened,” he smiles, adding: “In fact, I have never had bad experiences with the animals I took care of all these years.” Ramesh knows his days at the zoo are numbered: it is set to be shut down, with the animals being shifted to similar facilities in the State.

Coimbatore zoo has been closed since the pandemic lockdowns in 2021. “Our license from the Central Zoo Authority of India has been cancelled due to lack of sufficient space for the animals,” says Dr S Saravanan, the Zoo Director. “As per the order of the Corporation Commissioner, we are preparing to relocate the animals to zoos in Salem, Vandalur, and the crocodile park at Udumalpet,” he says, adding that following the move, the zoo will be replaced by a bird park. “Discussions are on with the Conservator of Forests and the move will happen soon,” says Saravanan.

Meanwhile, life goes on as usual for the animals at the zoo. The 13 staff members there, however, turn up for work with uncertainty about how long they will continue caring for the animals. “I know their every move, what the slightest turn of their head or the twitch of the ear means,” says Ramesh, taking us around on his morning routine.

He is in charge of the emu enclosure, and also tends to the other animals and birds. “There were 25 emus when I took over, but most of them passed away due to age and only two remain,” he explains. His day starts with cleaning the enclosures, refilling water, and feeding the inmates. “I spend the rest of the day inspecting the animals and am available for them till the end of my shift at 6pm,” he says.

Coimbatore zoo, according to the city corporation website, was established in 1965 on 4.5 acres. It was never a spectacular space that attracted visitors in large numbers. But it was a go-to place for families with children on Sunday evenings. With cotton candy, balloons, peanuts and trinkets sold outside on cycles, it added character to the city. People in the city are acquainted with the usual suspects: the monkeys, snakes, goose, and crocodiles; school was never complete without excursions to the zoo and the nearby VOC park.

“We had lions and tigers till 2001,” says Saravanan, adding that they were shifted to the Arignar Anna Zoological Park at Vandalur. There was a giraffe too, and a toy train, that now lies in disuse, with nothing but a rusted board that says ‘VOC Park Railway Station’ and tracks covered in weeds as a reminder of its existence.

“I will miss this place,” says Ramesh, as we pass the enclosure of sambar deer. “We know exactly what each of these animals want; I wonder how they will adjust to a new place.” The 13 sambar deer, apart from 48 spotted deer, 50 bonnet macaques, and five marsh crocodiles will soon be packing their bags. So will the 40 snakes, that includes pythons and cobras.

S Perumal, the caretaker of snakes, is particularly fond of the cobras. “My father C Singa Raj trained me in handling them after he passed away a few years ago,” says the 37-year-old. With 35 years of experience in the field, Singa Raj was legendary. He has trained several care takers at the zoo.

The most important lesson he learned from his father, according to Perumal, is to treat animals with respect. “And to be completely present,” adds Ramesh. “We cannot afford to let our minds wander when we are inside an enclosure.” It is this aspect of the job he will miss the most. “Once I come to the zoo and don my khaki uniform, I switch off from the rest of the world,” he says. He then looks at his watch: his emus are waiting.

Meet the inmates The zoo is home to 13 sambar and 40 spotted deer 12 rat snakes, 12 cobras, 10 pythons, and six Russell’s viper 50 bonnet macaques Four marsh crocodiles Peafowl, goose, parakeets, and African lovebirds

