And now, dance moves to help wash your hands properly

16 March 2020

All over the world, dance routines and pop songs are re-teaching people basic hygiene

Over the weekend, guests at the lobby of GRT Grand Chennai were treated to a flashmob by the staff showing steps to wash hands as they sang ‘We can get no corona infection.”

Even as COVID-19 disrupts numerous plans and the economy, Governments and artistes world over are using music, song and dance to drive home the importance of washing hands..

Classical singer Kavalam Shreekumar from Kerala recently released a three-minute plus song to teach listeners how to avoid corona. The song is mellow and “follows a marching tune,” says Kavalam, adding, “It follows the Thrisra rhythm (beat of three).”

The lyrics, sent to him by Sunil G Cherukoduvu, a police inspector from Thiruvananthapuram, advise people to stay away from crowded places and not withhold information about their travel history. “I recorded it in one day and added the rhythm and background. It had to be done immediately, as it is relevant today,” he says.

One of the earliest music videos that came up on YouTube was the animated ‘Ghen Cô Vy’ (the hand washing song) by the Vietnamese Institute of Occupational and Environmental Health, in collaboration with musicians Khac Hung, Min, and Erik. (It translates into English as the ‘Jealous Coronavirus’ song.)

Vietnamese dancer Quang Dang choreographed a series of moves to go with the catchy song. This, then set off a series of TikTok dance challenges with people showing the right way to wash hands. There are even tutorial videos breaking down each step for you: now, there’s an idea to work on while you practise social distancing for the next few weeks.

The Department of Health of Philippines also put out a dance video of three of its officials demonstrating how to wash hands, maintain a metre distance, adapt cough etiquette and avoid touching their faces. Think: ‘Bole Chudiya’ but for hygiene.

For more classical tunes, hit up Iranian actor Danial Kheirikhah’s Instagram to see him theatrically displaying a hand wash regime, as he goes tough with the space between the fingers, often overlooked by the shortcut handwashers.

In an attempt to teach children, and adults, how to scrub their hands for 20 seconds, we were told to sing ‘Happy birthday’ in our heads twice. But if that is getting tedious, turn to American singer Gloria Gaynor, best known for the disco era hit “I Will Survive.” She has launched an #IWillSurviveChallenge, singing the song while determinedly washing her hands in a TikTok video, with the caption, “It takes only 20 seconds to survive.”

Or listen to Dr Palaniappan Manickam in the US, who in a bid to keep hygiene interesting, has released a now-popular video on social media. Inspired by actor Dhanush, he suggests a colourful alternative: Sing ‘Why this Kolaveri, Kolaveri, Kolaveri Di’ thrice while washing your hands.