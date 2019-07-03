Comparison doesn’t bother me, says Anand Sai Deverakonda

When the teaser of Dorasani released a few weeks ago, netizens were quick to begin comparing Anand Sai Deverakonda with his star sibling Vijay Deverakonda and also commented on how Vijay didn’t promote or tweet about his brother’s debut movie. The new kid on the block is unfazed; “I anticipated this. As for the comparisons, it will happen till the film releases. If I do my job right and portray the character right,I’ll be proud of myself. As long as it is a good comparison with Vijay, it doesn’t bother me. If it is bad, then I’ll think about it and if it is to put pressure or rag me..I’ll just laugh it off. I’m ready for all the criticism and I know how Vijay dealt with multiple issues. I can learn to be original and genuine like him,” he says as he gets ready to promote his maiden movie.

Director explains a scene to Anand Sai Devarkonda | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Though Anand did act in some amateur plays at school, he never considered acting as a serious career. He left to th U.S. to study and later worked for a multi-national company for two years. He shares, “My stint in the U.S. was clearly to become financially strong. As time went by I felt saturated and wasn’t motivated to go to the next level, so one day I told my dad that I wanted to return and do something with films — production, merchandise or anything else. I didn’t really know what to do.” Yet, within a month of his return opportunity knocked his door. Director Tarun Bhasckar who was at his home, mentioned KVR Mahendra’s plan for Dorasani and said he was looking for fresh faces. Eventually Mahendra screen tested Anand and took him on board.

Anand was thrilled with the clarity with which the script was narrated to him. The dialogues of all characters in place, he could visualise the story. Also with illustrations and images, he got an essence of Dorasani’s world — the fort, compound wall, the collared shirts. He adds, “I told myself that if I’m doing films, I have to start with this, it was very real and grounded in our culture. I would read the script every day, like a Bible. I did have inhibitions but I could pull it off. I would watch You Tube channels for Telangana dialect. Vijay and I speak Hyderabadi Telugu, we studied in a boarding school. The characters who were playing my friends were cast so perfectly and we did workshops regularly, and in the process became close friends. You will see that rapport come across on screen.”

The first few days even when there was no shoot, Anand worked as an AD and sometimes worked 26 hours non stop in real locations. He says he used to be drained. Though he hasn’t watched the entire film yet, he saw it in parts and thought he looked more like his father did in his early twenties. He observes, “I had a profile picture of my dad in the 80’s, when he was a teenager. After seeing that photo I feel we got the 80s looks right. There are places where I feel I should have done it differently but what is important is the director should be happy.”

He is at a time and place when Telugu film aficionados are lapping up variety and is glad he is part of the industry now.