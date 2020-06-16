An online workshop on Rubik’s Cube for beginners

Thiruvananthapuram

16 June 2020 15:18 IST

‘3x3 for Beginners’, led by Thiruvananthapuram-based Rubik’s Cube enthusiast Bany Sadar, offers training classes on solving the popular combination puzzle

As the pandemic keeps children indoors, many are finding new ways of warding off boredom and engaging in stimulating activities. Online workshop '3x3 for Beginners', led by Thiruvananthapuram-based communicative English trainer and Rubik’s Cube enthusiast Bany Sadar, offers training classes on how to solve the popular combination puzzle. The workshop is open to children in the age group of 8 to 15.

"The eight-session workshop will be held via video-conferencing app Zoom. The focus is on 3x3 type Rubik's Cube. However, participants are requested to keep practising to get better at solving the cube," says Bany.

The interactive classes, each for about an hour, will be held on two slots - Tuesdays and Thursdays or Saturdays and Sundays - at 8 pm though the timings are flexible. Bany says the workshop would cover a brief history of Rubik's Cube and its mathematical applications. "After the workshop, algorithm sheets for cracking the cube will be sent via post to the residential address for children to keep practising," he adds. Workshop fee is ₹999.

Contact: 8921236653