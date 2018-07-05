A holiday celebrated

more-in

June brings with it, besides the rains and school reopening, hordes of NRIs (non-resident Indians) returning home on vacation. It perks up not only families at the prospect of meeting loved one, but also stores, the service sector and the hospitality industry to name a few. It is all about pampering the NRI on holiday back home.

It is the time for ‘NRI fests’.

This holiday season Nipah virus was a scare and since the travel advisory has been lifted tour operators and resorts are hopeful of more bookings this month and in August. New stock catering to NRI tastes, discount sales, and specially curated packages are all part of the deal.

Top on the list of the NRI’s shopping list is, invariably, the sari. “With the festive season round the corner, many NRI families are shopping. People may come looking for traditional and trendy saris, but they still prefer the traditional ones,” says Riya Brijed John, public relations officer at Jayalakshmi.

Says Thiruvananthapuram-based Sheela James of Czarina, who launched the store’s first NRI fest more than 10 years ago, “At the time I had noticed a hike in the sales figures around June-July, about the time NRIs come on vacation and thought why not do something for them?” She curates the collection with care, choosing the colours and the saris. Thanks to social media, unlike in the past, women are clued in to the trends. Cottons are favoured, but difficult to care for so they are, mostly, a no-no but silks and chiffons are popular. These are to be worn on special occasions - weddings, parties and similar formal functions. “I have customers drive in straight from the airport to shop!”

Another important element on the list are health check ups. Aster Medcity is running a campaign ‘Season of Healing’, which includes wellness packages such as a full body check-up. Chanchal Gangadharan, PR of Aster Medcity, says “The campaign is aimed at NRI’s from Gulf Co-operation Countries (GCC) who are otherwise too busy to look after their health. Let them take this time, when they are on a holiday, to have a wellness check-up. One should not compromise on health.” The campaign comes with a discount on all packages.

Since the holiday season coincides with Karkidakam, also a good time for rejuvenation, says Ravikumar KK, marketing and operations manager, Athirapally Kandamkulathy Ayursoukhyam Resort, “NRIs are definitely interested in Ayurvedic treatments. They are health conscious and undergo one to two weeks of treatment here depending on the duration of their vacation. There are many regular customers, the monsoon package for June- July are aimed at rejuvenation, relaxation and detoxification.”

For the NRI, with so much to pack in this is a time to catch up with family, unwind and simply enjoy the feeling of being at home. Says Sithara P, in Kochi on a vacation, “The greenery and the food of Kerala can never be substituted. And the bliss you experience amongst your people is beyond words”.

And holidaying while holidaying is a thing. For instance Robin Chacko plans to go on a boating trip. He says, “I want my children to experience the houseboats of Kerala. Kerala’s backwaters are always an attraction.”

Especially popular are the one day house boat trips, “We conduct daily tours with. NRI Malayalis usually prefer one-day excursions, they want to enjoy nature’s quietude and the canals,” says Ramesh PK of Indo World Tours; the company organises tours that explore Kerala’s village life.

After all there is nothing like the soil of home!

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)