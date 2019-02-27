Art of the farmer and the artisan

Deep-red grains, white aromatic pearly grains, plump brown beads of rice, each variety with stories to narrate about the soil and the toil of its farmers. Some of the varieties such as Rakthashali and Chennellu were revived from the brink of extinction by gritty farmers of Kerala. These heirloom varieties of rice are just one of the reasons to visit the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development-sponsored rural farmers’ and artisans’ exhibition at VJT Hall.

The participants of the exhibition, however, rue the lack of footfall to their stalls. Some of the visitors in the stalls say most of them had no idea about the products that were on sale. Shailaja Menon laughs when she says that she assumed that it was the usual jumble of textiles, readymades and some jewellery that are often found as part of many sales.

However, she was in for a surprise when she stepped in to take a look at the cornucopia of food, handlooms and handicrafts that are being sold. Many of the stalls display the produce of farmers from all across Kerala. So there are six kinds of heirloom rice, honey, spices, juice, preserves and pickles of all kinds. Many of the stalls from Kerala are manned by members of cooperatives and it was heartwarming to see their enthusiasm as they explain the USP of their products.

Chennellu, a variety of rice | Photo Credit: Saraswathy Nagarajan

If the Thirunelly Agri Producer Company of 42 farmers has heirloom rice, Thiruvalla-based Bodhisree Development has many kinds of honey and value-added honey products such as gooseberry in honey and garlic in honey. One of the stalls from Wayanad had nutmeg juice, which has been sold out.

Bounty of jackfruit

People’s Service Society from Palakkad has a stall that celebrates the bounty of the jackfruit. And what a range they have. Right from jackfruit ice cream to jackfruit-based products such as uppumavu, jackfruit biriyani, syrup, snacks, flour, ready-to-use jackfruit seeds, cakes and halwa to pickles and snacks, they have something for every customer.

Jackfruit halwa from Palakkad | Photo Credit: special arrangement

“Everything is made at home by our members and we would have had a live counter too if it were possible. Then we would have made cutlets, fritters and so on,” says Abraham, patiently explaining how each processed food could be used, beginning with flour made of jackfruit.

Jackfruit chocolates | Photo Credit: Saraswathy Nagarajan

While Karshaka Ulpadaka Company from Annamanada highlight their products made of spices, their main attraction is items made of nutmeg.

On one hand, there was processed products such as coconut oil, dried tapioca, dried shrimp, tea and coffee.

Mayyil Rice Producers’ Company, on the other hand, showcased equipment for extracting oil from copra, small rice milling machines and so on. The salesman says that the machines made in Kolkata had helped farmers mill the paddy and sell the grains for better prices than what they were getting earlier. Of the 50-plus stalls, there were some from states such as Rajasthan, Mizoram, Nagaland, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Sikkim, which also have handicrafts and handlooms.

Dash of colour and chic

Check out Kalamakari prints from Andhra Pradesh, textiles and saris from Karnataka, all of which are reasonably priced. Adding a dash of colour and chic are eye-catching beaded neck pieces and earrings from Mizoram. Fashionistas should also take a look at exquisite Bidri jewellery - bangles, earrings, studs, pendants and little artefacts.

Purses on display | Photo Credit: Saraswathy Nagarajan

From Wayanad comes paintings on clay pots and art work on the lines of mural paintings on cloth. Textiles from Nagaland in their signature weave is yet another attraction. The exhibition concludes on Thursday, February 28.