A team of young, accomplished artisans is in Hyderabad to share stories of the unique batik handicraft of Kutch and showcase products created with innovative patterns/designs. In collaboration with the Crafts Council of Telangana (CCT), the four-day exhibition Batik of Kutch attempts to highlight the traditional batik craft and the role played by Kutch-based NGO Khamir in reviving and helping it adapt to changing times.

Celebrating the city

“Some of the artisans have individually showcased their collection in Hyderabad, but it is the first time that craftsmen of two clusters have come together for an event,” says Dipesh Buch, a senior Khamir team member. The group of 10 artisans from clusters of Mundra and Bhujpur in Gujarat, home to multigenerational craft forms are keeping breast as they celebrate the craft with a touch of modernity.

“I am the sixth generation in my family,” says Khatri Shakil Ahmed, showing us the design of a batik circle inspired by Hyderabad. Shakil had searched online about the city’s distinct character before creating designs. The batik circle with exquisite patterns represents the biryanithaal (plate), he explains. If one pattern is inspired by the architectural design of Charminar, another has a landscape pattern with a river (Musi) flowing in between.

Initiative to inspire

A series of initiatives by Khamir that began 18 months ago, was aimed at sustaining the craft, introducing craftsmen to innovations and fusing tradition with modernity. “Some youngsters from these artisan families were working as salesmen in stores. These workshops brought them back to the craft, gave them an identity and helped them explore endless possibilities. Senior craftsmen also adapted to new techniques,” says Dipesh, adding, “With the support of brands like Good Earth, Crafts Council of Telangana and Creative Dignity, our hard work has yielded results.”

Craftspersons face many challenges: from cheap batik alternatives in the market to collections made with synthetic dyes. The challenge, Shakil says, was to retain their craft’s identity. “Batik is practised in Africa, Indonesia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Japan. In India too, it is practised in West Bengal, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh), and also in Rajkot and Ahmedabad (Gujarat). We have to sustain our uniqueness.” West Bengal artisans use brush and the craft made with Naphthol dyes has themes of birds, animals and figures related to mythology. “We (Kutch artisans) use wooden blocks and natural dyes.”

Dipesh hopes Hyderabadis will enjoy an immersive experience as they witness this celebration of culture, community and craft.

Batik of Kutch exhibition is on at Kamala Hall, Crafts Council of Telangana in Banjara Hills, till October 19; A hands-on-workshop will be held on October 18 from 10 am to 1 pm (Materials will be provided); Contact: 91- 9909885620

