May 12, 2023 04:40 pm | Updated 04:40 pm IST

When Gareth Wynn Owen, British Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh raised a toast in Hyderabad to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III at Westminster Abbey, London, he was also paying tribute to the Falaknuma Palace which had hosted the monarch’s great-grandfather 100 years ago. “It is indeed extra special. I am glad to have celebrated this historic event at the Taj Falaknuma,” he said.

Describing the screening of the coronation ceremony to invitees as a significant cultural event for the United Kingdom with global reach, Gareth said, “I am glad to have celebrated this historic event with so many friends. My team and I wanted to make this event a little more special with curated British food and drink for our guests. Many of our friends who have strong ties with the UK were present at this historic event making it more special.”

The hosts won appreciation for their move by keeping the event carbon-neutral. The High Commission partnered with Climes India, an Indian climate tech company, which calculated the carbon footprint of the event and the attendees who, through a QR code, voted for a climate solution to be financed by the Commission to offset the event. Also, all the branding material used was sustainable and reusable. “The King has been an avid champion of environmental issues over the last 50 years and he used this occasion to promote his passions: youth, community, diversity, and sustainability,” said Gareth and added, “Witnessing something that I can tell to my children when they grow up or my future grandchildren is a special feeling.”

Eco matters

Television audience in India were excited to spot a Sikh in the choir and UK PM Rishi Sunak reading a verse from the Bible during the ceremony. While the day was rooted in tradition, it truly reflected the modern, multicultural UK, said Gareth. “There was a strong representation of the diversity of faith within the UK. It had non-Christian religions being represented for the first time in the 1000-year history of the coronation ceremony. Muslims, Sikhs and Hindus joined senior figures from the Jewish faith for the presentation of the coronation regalia,” he said.

Eight months after he took over, Gareth admitted to enjoying living in India. “The welcome and hospitality from everyone we have met have been beyond our expectations and we are loving exploring everything that Hyderabad and India have to offer. From the heritage of Hyderabad and temples of Vijayawada to the beaches of Goa and trying our hand at the Chinese fishing methods in Kochi, the experience of India has been fantastic and we are looking forward to spending another two years here.”