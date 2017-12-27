Amy Weiss on her love for animals

Amy Weiss thinks of animals as so much more than just our tirelessly faithful companions; she sees them as souls. The author of Crescendo, Weiss is also a licensed clinical social worker who has this to say about what drew her to the cause of animal welfare. “Like children, they are vulnerable and need us to be their voice and advocate for them. As much as I’d love to take in every homeless animal off the streets, that isn’t feasible. I discovered that I could help animals in other ways”. She volunteered at Tabby’s Place, a cat sanctuary and adoption centre in Pennsylvania, and describes the experience of playing with them to socialise them as a joyful way to help. She also recently sponsored the care of a rescued turkey, and routinely spreads the message through social media about adoptable pets that are in need of homes.

“There is a wealth of scientific literature about how pets can benefit us physically, such as by lowering our blood pressure and reducing stress levels”, she says of what animals do for the people in their lives. She highlights the example of her own senior cat Schnitzel, observing that they are an affectionate and intelligent species. “My cat is a tremendously devoted companion who has filled the last fifteen years with so much love, joy, and laughter. He likes to play fetch and follow people from room to room and lick them. He brings an incredible spark of life into my home”.

Weiss believes that the bond between a human and a beloved pet is eternal. “I believe that animals are souls, just as we are. Dogs, people, owls—we are all the same soul-stuff, taking on different physical forms. There are so many stories about animals performing outrageous acts of sacrifice, courage, and love for their owners. To me, that must come from somewhere more profound than the personality of the animal”. Most importantly, she finds that companion animals make good spiritual teachers, remarking that this quality of theirs surpasses all else. “They teach us about unconditional love: how to receive it and also how to give it”, she says. “What greater gift could an animal give to its human?”

Take Me Home

Harry: A goofy and good-natured Indian male pup. He is three months old and his vaccinations are current.

Tommie: Friendly and faithful two-month-old Indian puppy with all vaccinations current.

Britto: An active and playful four-year-old Labrador who still thinks he is a puppy. He has been neutered and his vaccinations are current.

Manju: A six-month-old spayed cat who is differently-abled due to a road traffic accident, but is perfectly healthy and independent.

To adopt any of these animals free of cost, call Humane Animal Society (HAS) Coimbatore at 9366127215 from 9.00 am to 5.00 pm.

All pets adopted from HAS get free life-time veterinary care, free vaccinations and free spay/neuter surgery at the appropriate age.