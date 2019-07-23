‘Elikutty’ is on a mission to learn, teach and celebrate Malayalam online

Njan oru Amerikkan pennaanu. Malayalam padikkukayaanu. Nammalkku onnichu samsaarikam! (I’m an American woman. Learning Malayalam. Let’s talk!). The English transliteration put up as Elizabeth Keyton’s Instagram bio sounds perfect Malayalam.

But perhaps Elizabeth is better known in the social media circle as Elikutty (a cute term for little mice in Malayalam) who has made it a mission to “learn and teach” the language. Born and brought up in the United States, the English teacher’s tryst with the South Indian language happened in Dubai where she moved for work four years ago. “There I made some friends from South India. In fact, my best friend is a Tamilian. I got really interested in learning Malayalam after I met my husband, Arjun Ullas, who was working as a business development manager in Dubai,” says Elizabeth.

Hailing from Georgia in the United States, Elizabeth majored in English Literature and says she has always harboured a curiosity towards new languages. “I studied Spanish when I was young. My first teaching job was in South Korea and I learnt the language while there. Later, I also learnt Japanese. I like to understand the differences and similarities between languages,” says the 30-year-old from Kochi where she has been spending time with her in-laws.

Elizabeth Keyton in an Elikutty tutorial | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It wasn’t, of course, easy in the beginning but Elizabeth persisted. “The first few words I learnt were the easy ones my friends taught me, such as sheri (yes), athe (ok). I realised there’s hardly any substantive resources for learning Malayalam online. Then I started taking Skype lessons in Malayalam from a teacher from Kozhikode. But soon Skype was banned in Dubai (in January 2018) and I had to discontinue the lessons,” she recollects.

Elizabeth then started a learning journal and kick-started her Instagram page, @eli.kutty for the purpose. “I felt that if other people could message me or provide feedbacks, it would help me learn much easier than having to bother Arjun all the time with my doubts and questions,” says Elizabeth, who teaches at a school in Ajman, UAE. They got married in Kochi and held “two weddings”, one in traditional Hindu ceremony followed by a ‘Western’ ceremony the very next day.

Elizabeth Keyton with her husband, Arjun Ullas, during their Hindu wedding ceremony in Kochi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

So, how did she strike upon the name, Elikutty? (laughs) “Close ones know me by Eliza. My Tamilian friend jokingly started calling me Eli. I didn’t really know what Eli meant then but when I found out, I was surprised. Then she explained if we said ‘Elikutty’, it’s fine. I felt the name was catchy and cute,” she adds. Elizabeth has neatly categorized the tutorials under handy labels such as alphabets, verbs, vocabulary and lucidly explains the topic under question often using pictorial representations and photographs to drive home the point. To illustrate correct pronunciation, she incorporates hand-drawn mouth diagrams.

Good food Elizabeth says she has taken a liking to Kerala cuisine. “My favourite dish is meen pollicathu. I also like manga curry, porotta and my favourite payasam is palada.” An avid cook, she has learnt to prepare beef curry, chicken stew with coconut milk and a few varieties of thoran.

“But then three months back, my Insta page sort of went viral and the number of followers jumped from 1,000 to 11,000 in a month. Due to the one-minute limitation for Instagram videos, I then opened a YouTube channel, Learn Malayalam with Elikutty. I recently visited Armenia and did a travel blog in a mix of English and Malayalam,” she points out. Elizabeth stresses how social media is helping this generation in reach out. “Certainly, it would have been far more difficult without social media, which has become an integral part of our lives. I think our generation is making good use of it. We don’t need a third person to get us out there any more,” she says.

Tackling inflections and nuances of pronunciation in Malayalam can be tricky for a non-native speaker but Elizabeth says she relies on her husband’s support. “Arjun is picky and corrects me every time I mispronounce. I keep making diagrams demonstrating the tongue movement and position while uttering a sound,” she explains.

Elikutty’s teaching material | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As Elizabeth how much of the language has she picked up so far and she chuckles and responds in a clipped accent: “kurach kurach ariyaam” (can speak a little bit). “I can string together simple sentences now. Malayalam grammar valare complex aanu (Malayalam grammar is very complex) but I understand its basic aspects.” But with constant practice, she is fast catching on. She taps into a few sources of her own. “Sometimes, I use English books for beginners and find out how would translate them into Malayalam. I do a lot of research. Then, I check with Arjun, my in-laws and Instagram followers,” she says. Elizabeth has taken to reading English translation of Malayalam authors to understand the literary culture better and is already a big fan of contemporary writers such as K R Meera and Benaymin. “I like understanding different world-views. Growing up, I read a lot of East-Asian literature,” she says.

Elikutty’s teaching material | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

And the interest now goes beyond literature for Elizabeth who is now also hooked onto Mollywood. “For the record, I’m a Mammootty fan, but I admire Mohanlal as well. Vanaprastham is one of my favourite movies,” she says.

With Elikutty receiving overwhelming support, she has embarked on meeting those in the State she has developed a bond with with ‘Meet Elikutty’ that she kicked off from Kochi on July 19. “A lot of people have told me they were really interested in my story and what I do. These meet-ups are also a way to network as many people I follow are also talented artists, illustrators and writers and I’m interested in finding out their stories,” she says. After visits in Kozhikode and Thrissur, Elikutty will be meeting her “friends” in the capital city on August 5 at the Zoo premises from 3 pm to 5 pm.