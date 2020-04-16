COVID-19: Learn French online @ Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad

Alliance Francaise of Hyderabad (AFH) has shifted all its courses online owing to the lockdown. While this is rekindling interest in learning a new language, it is also opening up an opportunity for learners to continue with digital learning and polish their language skills. With over 30,000 students across different centres of Alliance Française in India, the online French language training was already in use with My Alliance network. Students access several online resources; upload tasks, pictures, videos; work on auto-evaluation modules; and interact with their classmates and professor through live chat and discussion options, informs Aparna Venson, the co-administrator of My Alliance.

Students and teachers find this a different yet enjoyable experience. Course director Manisha Kumar shares, “Given the pandemic, it is comforting to learn a new language from one’s own space. Students and teachers connect as per mutual convenience and have a digital interaction. This real life situation bringing communities together to teach and learn, focusing on achieving goals and furthering one’s career has paved a new era; a positive digital era for all ages and groups.” One of the students Vinay Sai mentions a distinct advantage: ‘I can save my travelling time and in the present situation, we safeguard our health too.’

Besides a wide spectrum of courses for adults, teenagers, and children and profession-based courses for corporates, AFH offers online activities too. The digital media library with extended subscriptions provides access to resources such as a multitude of books, audio books, videos, newspapers, films, magazines, and music. Many museums and cultural institutions in France provide free access to their online visits and collections.

AFH’s social media pages is for all music, books and food lovers. Classical, Symphonic and Chamber music by La Philharmonie de Paris (Philharmonic Orchestra of Paris), brings online music shows from Paris every night at 8.30 pm. Recordings are also available. Cooking from home by chef Jean-Jacques Berteau has home cooking recipes and techniques. Cirque du Soleil, an entertainment programme of musical circus is aired online.

The digital library offers 500 French literary classics for free download; one can also check out their demo classes for new courses for online and classroom.

Details at: https://hyderabad.afindia.org/new-french-classes/ or at AFH FB page https://www.facebook.com/AFHyderabad/

