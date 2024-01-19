As part of the Jaipur royal family’s social enterprise, The PDKF Store is reimagining block prints for a modern audience. Gauravi Kumari, at its helm, tells us how

January 19, 2024 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST

Gauravi Kumari from the erstwhile royal family of Jaipur was 14 when her mother, the now Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Diya Kumari, launched her namesake Princess Diya Kumari Foundation (PDKF) a decade ago. The aim was (and continues to be) the socio-economic empowerment of the State’s women through skill development and employment. But it was only in 2020 that the young royal, who returned to Jaipur after pursuing Media and Communications at New York University, found herself more actively involved in her family’s social enterprise.

The foundation was already running centres in Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Rajsamand and Ajmer, employing 250 women, who were predominantly engaged in creating more traditional clothing, bags and accessories. Gauravi decided to direct their craftswomen expertise in the region’s native crafts to create for a more modern audience, not unlike her. This birthed The PDKF Store — a creative partnership between Gauravi, her friend and French designer Claire Deroo, and the foundation’s skilled artisans — that in three short years has enjoyed a quick ascend to popularity with the Instagram generation.

The brand’s fame can be credited to its contemporary cool approach that reimagines Rajasthan’s block-printing prowess into its now-signature modern Jaipur vibe. While the techniques used are age-old, the styles are au courant — multi-coloured patchwork jackets, midi dresses, crop tops, gauzy saris with strappy blouses and sweatshirts with matching accessories like bucket hats, cane bags and scrunchies as well as home accessories; with prices ranging from ₹400 to ₹22,000. The latest drops are often shot all over hitherto unseen corners of the royal family’s home, the City Palace, furthering its distinct aesthetic. Gauravi herself is the brand’s most dedicated poster girl, sporting its latest creations everywhere, from polo matches in Jaipur to holidays in New York. “Our designs are elegant, effortless and comfortable — very close to Claire’s and my personal style. It is largely traditional-meets-modern, and the palette reflects the traditional colours typically associated with Rajasthan,” explains Gauravi.

The PDKF Store’s flagship outpost inside Jaipur’s City Palace has now earned a top spot with travellers to the Pink City, while the label itself has become a favoured collaborator for legacy brands, both Indian and international. Most recently, American luxury brand Ralph Lauren (that is slated to open new stores in Noida and Bengaluru, in addition to their existing stores in Mumbai and New Delhi) co-hosted a fundraising gala dinner with 24-year-old Gauravi for the foundation. Held in the family’s private wing within the palace, the evening’s silent auction offered exclusive experiences, such as a special preview of Ralph Lauren’s next collection in Milan, a stay at the City Palace, a private celebration at Ralph’s restaurant in Paris, and an immersive craft experience at PDKF’s headquarters Badal Mahal, a lakeside, powder-blue-washed atelier with carved arches and cloud-painted ceilings.

“I firmly believe that the more the hands, the greater the impact,” says Gauravi, adding, “One of the most important things that draws brands towards us is the human story behind PDKF. The women who create these products, their stories and their spirit make everyone want to be part of their journey.”

Gauravi’s hands-on involvement in the brand means she is part of every aspect of its operations — product design, production, branding, marketing and collaborations. The platform may be attached to the legacy she has inherited, but the purpose with which she has embraced it, is all her own. “I don’t see the responsibility of this role as an obligation, but as a rite of passage, especially coming from a line of inspiring individuals who have each contributed towards the betterment of society in their own way. Jaipur is our home. And this is part of our contribution towards upholding its heritage,” she muses. “I want the foundation to support as many women as possible, not just in Rajasthan but also across the country,” Gauravi adds. Ultimately, it is the spirit of sisterhood — a word that is also proudly embroidered on the brand’s bestselling sweatshirts — that is at the heart of all her endeavours.

