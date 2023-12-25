All about Coimbatore’s historic Our Lady of Fatima church

December 25, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 12:31 pm IST

In the midst of Gandhipuram’s hustle and bustle, Our Lady of Fatima church stands tall, all decked up for Christmas. The church carries a rich history, spanning over 60 years. The story dates back to 1955 when a bishop named Savarimuthu allocated five acres of land to a group of Capuchin friars, who belonged to the Franciscan order of the Roman Catholic church. They were tasked with constructing a church and a seminary, while also taking care of the St Mary’s school, that stands opposite to the church to this day.

Father Peter Damian, a priest from the Kumbakonam diocese, took charge of the desolate land with thorny bushes, transforming it into the magnificent church it is today with the help of Fr Cassian from Canada. They dreamed of building a church dedicated to Our Lady of Fatima, a title used by Catholics for Mary, mother of Jesus Christ. Before the completion of the church, Fr Damian used to conduct masses at the school. It is said that the friars we so dedicated that they slept under the open sky during the church’s construction.

It was in 1962 that their dream became a reality and the first Latin mass was celebrated. Under Fr Damian’s leadership, the Catholic community in Gandhipuram flourished and grew in number. Fr Maria Antony says, “The church you see today may look simple, but our Capuchins put in a lot or work. The foundation is almost 12 feet below for the church and 25 feet for the bell tower. Our friars worked that hard. I have heard that good quality granite stones used in the construction. That’s why we don’t find any crack in the building despite climate change.”

The Capuchin friars, following in the footsteps of St Francis of Assisi, live a life of austerity, dedicating themselves to preaching, pastoral care, and educational ministries. Originating from a division among the Franciscans in 1526, the Capuchins have grown into a global order with 11,000 members in over 100 countries, making a significant impact through their mission work.

Fr Antony speaks of Fr Damian with fondness. “He joined the Capuchins after his ordination as a diocesan priest. He was a simple and a lovable man with clarity of thought. He passed away in 1967, and even today, people in their 60s and 70s speak of him.”

Christmas at Our Lady of Fatima Church is not just about decorations and carols; it’s about spreading love and warmth to those in need. The church has a Christmas tradition where attendees pick stars from its Christmas tree, each bearing details of a specific clothing item. They then purchase these and hand them over to the church.

These are given away to the less fortunate, embodying the spirit of giving during the festive season. The church’s vigil mass for Christmas is a grand affair, where around 5,000 people participate. It undergoes a festive transformation with decorations, Santa Claus visits, carols and various other functions.

This year holds a special significance for the Capuchin community as they commemorate the 800th year of St Francis making the first crib for the nativity scene in Greccio, Italy. The church embraces this historic milestone with a sense of reverence, holding forth what Christmas stands for: love, charity and community.

