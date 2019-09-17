Stars from the comic world

It has been five years since Akshay Churi has been donning his favourite costume at Comic Con India events. The Mumbai-based animator and cosplay artist has been a Batman, Iron Man and Genji from the video game Overwatch. His costume of Jim Raynor from StarCraft game recently won him the best cosplay artiste tag at a cosplay event that featured artistes across four cities. “I am a cosplayer at heart,” he tells us, before boarding a flight to Hyderabad for a Cosplay 101 Workshop 2019 organised by Comic Con India, along with city-based cosplay artistes Sai Prakash and Zohair Khan.

As a toddler, he was a comic fan rejoicing over his rendezvous with superheroes. Watching YouTube videos of international shows helped him dress up like his favourite super heroes.

“It is exciting to design a new costume and I also try to bring out the character’s uniqueness so that I showcase something that people haven’t seen,” he says.

Akshay Churi | Photo Credit: By arrangement

Creating Jim Raynor’s armour costume took 45 days. An eight-feet costume made of EPO foam, it even had PVC fittings, lights and an automatic servo controller that mechanically lifted the helmet up and down. “It was a mix of many things including generic rubber material,” he says.

The cosplay contests have been a major attraction at Comin Con events. Enthusiasts strutting up and down as superheroes create their own fan following at these shows. While the colourful costumes are awe-inspiring, a lot of planning goes into creating these outfits. “Once a character is decided, you need to research and understand the characteristics to create a story and be that character,” he says, adding that the process is divided into different segments. “My costume is divided into three parts — arms, legs and the complete piece. Make-up plays an important role.”

While there are costumes made of EPO foam with wood, plastic and metal parts, there are fabric-based ones which involve a lot of stitching and designing. “Some costumes even take four months to create but is a fascinating experience,” says Akshay.

Akshay who represented India at the Chicago Championship of Cosplay feels the the competitive spirit is higher among international cosplay artistes. He was Evil God Zinogre from the video game franchise Monster Hunter. “These artistes are passionate and pursue cosplay as a career unlike artistes here who treat it like a hobby. The way they present themselves in these shows is a visual treat.”

His story and experiences of crediting different costumes with other comic fan lovers give new insights. “I share how I started and talk about the mistakes I made initially in my contests. They can learn from my mistakes,” he signs off.