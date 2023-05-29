Air Force Administrative College museum in Coimbatore documents some of the rare photographs, books, and mementos

May 29, 2023 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST

“Children should be encouraged to make regular visits to the museum to understand the history of Indian Air Force and also about the career opportunities,” says Air Force Administrative College’s Commandant, Air Commodore RV Ramkishore. The AFAC located at Race Course, is one of the premier officers’ training establishments of the Indian Air Force. The museum located at its premises showcases AFAC’s history in the form of a pictorial journey.

He says a visit to the museum helps one learn not just about the glorious past and its tech-savvy present stature, but also stay inspired by the stories of legends of the IAF. “Besides miniature models of various aircraft that participated in various wars, the latest arsenal like the aerial platforms, weapon systems, and air defence systems are available for visual appreciation.” The three galleries, an AV room, a simulator room and a walkthrough corridor document old photo albums, coffee table books and precis used by erstwhile courses, and the oldest records available at the visitors’ book. You also learn that Air Marshal Subroto Mukherjee, the first Indian to be Chief of Air Staff, visited the AFAC on April 9, 1956 and the Mukherjee auditorium named after this illustrious air warrior stands testimony to it.

The institution was baptised as the Initial Training Wing (ITW) in 1943 at Pune to impart general service training to flight cadets of the flying branch. The signature of Air Marshal Guy Garrod, HQ South East Asia Air Command on November 8, 1943 in the visitors book is the oldest written recorded history of this prestigious institution. During the Second World War, a Fleet Air Arm was established and the present premises functioned as administrative offices and hospital for the Fleet Arm with a vibrant officers mess. ITW moved to its present location on July 11, 1946 under the command of Squadron Leader EW Pinto. In the year 1957, the institution was renamed to its present name Air Force Administrative College.

The gallery has a dedicated corner that highlights the contributions of Arjan Singh DFC, Marshal of the Indian Air Force who had visited the college in varying capacities. Along with a wall dedicated to women achievers in IAF, various coffee table books from different Commands of IAF and miniature models of modern day platforms are also displayed. The audio visual room, which can seat 30 students, screens videos and short films on the IAF. The simulator room gives visitors a peek into a pilot’s life in air. A walkthrough corridor is dedicated to the pillars of the college — the commandants, and commodore commandants, and the various courses conducted including the memorabilia gifted by dignitaries. There is a special corner for Wing Commander JM Nath Mahavir Chakra and Bar, a war veteran.

The corridor also houses the President’s Colours presented to this College in 2000 in recognition of exceptional service rendered by the unit.

Air Force School, which began in 1952 as a nursery school inside AFAC, has emerged as one of the best educational institutions in Coimbatore. “The Khelo Bharat Abhiyan inter-school athletic meet was a first-of-its-kind sports event held here. It saw enthusiastic participation of 600 to 700 students. My biggest vision is to make the school a ‘Centre of Excellence’ in not just academics, but also in sports and arts, so that the students excel holistically with our support and guidance,” says Air Commodore RV Ramkishore.

Another advantage for students is the multi-cultural environment that exposes them to different cultures, festivals, and traditions across the country. The child is taught leaderships skills and honed to become a team player early on. Recently, an annual art exhibition by the students showcased their talent in pencil sketching, acrylic and oil paintings. Students also maintain a herbal garden and nurture medicinal plants like basil, marjoram, and parsley. To encourage a sustainable lifestyle, children are nudged to cut down on plastics usage.

“We want to enrich experiential learning. The school is gearing up to nurture a learning network with the focus of ‘7Es’, 21st century skills and‘U-learning’ as envisaged in the National Education Policy.” Air Commodore RV Ramkishore reiterates that children should be motivated to join the forces. “To start with, schools and colleges can come forward and name one of their classrooms or an auditorium honouring pioneers of Indian Air Force like Air Chief Marshal Subroto Mukherjee, Mahavir Chakra and Paramvir Chakra awardees. It will make them aware,” he says, adding that last year, a publicity vehicle visited 15 to 18 colleges reaching out to 25,000 college students on the career prospects at IAF.

He is keen to offer motivational and self-awareness programmes to faculty at colleges. “We can put them on a better pedestal with talks and workshops on topics such as team building, improving English language skills, handling stress levels, and POCSO awareness. We are proactive. Recently I sent my team to conduct a one-day capsule for over 200 NCC cadets in Salem on team building, camaraderie, motivation, as well as discussing career prospects in the IAF.”

He says to command AFAC, a prestigious and oldest institution, is an honour and privilege. “In the last one year, there have been a plenty of developments and we have undertaken multi-faceted activities. Besides providing qualitative education in a healthy environment, we conducted medical camps, and conducted awareness programmes on cancer, narcotics, and cyber crime. My interactions with the civil dignitaries including the District Collector, Commissioner of Police, Corporation Commissioner, and the Conservator of Forests is an icing on the cake. Visits of senior officers, viewing and appreciating the activities undertaken here, has been a highlight.”

Recalling his interactions with students, he sums up, “I am happiest while interacting with children. The moments when I pat their backs for appreciating their work in art or a science experiment activity are special.”