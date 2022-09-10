After two years, Artisans Collective returns

Buta Axiom, a social enterprise run on the village model, will bring their products for the fair from Assam

Over 100 designers, craftpreneurs, artisans, weavers and NGOs have come together under one roof for the first edition of Artisan Collective, an ongoing festival of handmade products. Organised by the Crafts Council of India (CCI) in collaboration with A Hundred Hands (AHH) — a not-for-profit organisation working towards sustaining, preserving and supporting the handmade sector — visitors can look forward to meeting artisans as they demonstrate their craft during the week-long festival.

"We are back after a two-year break due to the pandemic, and have collaborated with the AHH to bring in more craftspeople to the event," says Rajeswari Endepalli, secretary, CCI. For shoppers, there will be a wide range of products to choose from, including paramparik crafts, innovative designs and mixed forms and materials, created by our heritage and skilled artisans, she says.

The workshop schedule Bandhani is on September 10, 12 and 14, 4 to 5.30 pm Fee ₹ 500 Sanjhi paper cutting is on September 10, 12 and 14, 11 am to 12.30 pm. Fee ₹ 400 Mithila painiting is on September 11, 13 and 15, 11 am to 12.30 pm. Fee₹ 400 Mughal minature painting is on September 11, 13 and 15, 4 to 5.30 pm. Fee ₹ 400 All workshops will be conducted at CCI’s Kamala craft store located at the venue. Those above the age of 16 can participate. Call 98407 00445 to book your slot.

With Navratri around the corner, the CCI will be presenting its Golu Doll Project where two doll makers from Kanchipuram will display their curated collections. The doll makers have developed 21 new moulds and 105 dolls in a span of three months. “The CCI had worked with the doll makers in Kanchipuram region. With our design and colour intervention, craftspersons made dolls in vintage aesthetics, colour palettes and models. We are also bringing products made by women clusters at Pulicat, Veeravanallur and Pathamadai,” says Rajeswari.

Women weavers of Assam, like Jyoti Gogoi, Korobi Phukan and Rumi Das, who were supported by Buta Axom, a social enterprise run on the village model, will also bring their products to the fair. Design graduate Usha Varia Prajapati, who founded Samoolam — a women-led grassroots movement with a vision to use crafts as a tool of social change — to promote the dying art of crochet by teaching it to rural women and training them to create crochet fashion accessories. Their products can be purchased at the collective.

Md Israar Karigar from Madhya Pradesh will be coming to showcase his collection of Chanderi saris and dupattas. Ruma Devi, founder of Gramin Vikas Evam Chetna Sansthan, will unveil her team’s collection of applique-work handicrafts. Award-winning weaver from Kanchipuram, GV Satyamoorthy, will showcase his creations in korvai Kanjeevaram cotton saris, wherein he recreated old Kanjeevaram designs. Artisan Uday Pramanick’s fabled Shantipur cotton and muslin saris, and intricately woven cotton saris by Yuti’s Handlooms, are not to be missed.

For art lovers, Kalyan Joshi will provide a live demo of Rajasthan’s phad art. Visitors can see artist Suresh Kumar, from Ferozabad in U.P., giving a new dimension to glass craft at the venue. Hailing from a family of glass bangle-makers, Suresh switched over to the new craft of making decorative artefacts.

Jayashri Samyukta Iyer, joint secretary, CCI, says for the first time, the event will feature two workshops everyday throughout the festival. It will also host workshops on Sanjhi painting, Mughal miniature painting, bandhani art and Mithila painting.

Artisans Collective is on till September 15, 10.30am to 7.30pm, at Co-Optex Grounds, Egmore. For workshop registration, details, call 98407 00445.