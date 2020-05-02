  • The Package

After lockdown, when I'm reunited with my city

Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Thiruvananthapuram and Visakhapatnam. As the fresh lockdown rules give us a bit more breathing space, here are some of favourite haunts in their respective cities that Team MetroPlus around the country are dreaming about visiting again soon

Chennai’s much-missed beaches, amid waves of change
Familiar Delhi faces will meet at the city’s iconic places
In Hyderabad’s Old Town, old friends and some chai for the first time since lockdown
Kochi’s signature walkways wait patiently for the citizens’ return
Bengaluru’s happiest haunts that I miss
All Coimbatore’s favourite food joints that patrons are nostalgic for
Thiruvananthapuram’s green spaces anticipate the return of nature lovers as restrictions are slightly lowered
Visakhapatnam’s beautiful beach awaits the return of revellers
