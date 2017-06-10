A wonder down under

Today’s deal is from a youth competition in Australia. South was Jarrad Dunbar, from South Australia.

West shifted to the eight of diamonds at trick two, causing Dunbar to believe that the king of diamonds was in the East hand. He rose with dummy’s ace, drew two rounds of trumps, and cashed the king of hearts discarding a diamond from dummy. Dunbar led a club to dummy’s jack, pleased that this held the trick, and then ran three more spade tricks. This was the position:

Dunbar cashed his last spade and discarded the queen of diamonds from dummy. What could East do? He had to keep all three clubs to prevent the five in dummy from becoming a winner, so he pitched his king of diamonds, hoping West held the 10. As West had also shed a diamond on the last spade, both of Dunbar’s diamonds were now good and he didn’t even need to take the club finesse again.