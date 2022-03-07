A Women’s Day exhibition to celebrate the artistic and entrepreneurial spirit of Army wives

Veena Naravane, president AWWA, at the exhibition | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

March 07, 2022 09:55 IST

Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) exhibition is being held across nine cities in the country as part of International Women’s Day celebrations

Delhi-based Monti Dhyani, the wife of an Army officer, is excited about the Army Wives Welfare Association’s (AWWA) Women’s Day exhibition to be held across nine cities in India. Artists and entrepreneurs will showcase their work at the event scheduled to be held between March 6-8. “This is an amazing opportunity for us to showcase our work, and be independent while pursuing our careers,” she says.

Last year the exhibition was held in Delhi, the current edition includes shows in Bhatinda, Chandigarh, Hisar, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Pune and Udhampur. Around 220 women will participate.

Dhyani, a freelance textile designer, has her own label of handloom silk and cotton saris, besides handpainted saris. She will put up her collection at DLF Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi, where the exhibition is being put up. “As Army wives, with constant moves, it is not easy to have a career. Such events serve as a great encouragement,” she adds.

Shikha Mamgain has been married to an Army officer for the past 20 years and has been an artist for 15 of those. This is the second time she will be showing her paintings at the AWWA exhibition. The first exhibition, a low key event, was held last year. “There was some apprehension, with the pandemic and all. But it was well-received, there was a lot of affection and curiosity since we are wives of Army personnel. Some of us even had sales,” Mamgain says. A mixed media (charcoal/acrylic) artist, she has exhibited her works at other exhibitions as well.

AWWA activities

AWWA, registered as a welfare society, works for the welfare of the dependents of Army personnel. A range of activities such as rehabilitation of widows, education, empowerment and creating awareness about health and well being. In August 2020, when AWWA revamped its website it called for registrations from wives of service personnel who were artists, entrepreneurs, writers, and experts in various fields to create a pool of resources for AWWA beneficiaries (as members are called).

There were 600-odd registrations from women with a wide range of interests and businesses. The information with details is available on the website. In December 2021, AWWA organised a literature festival, Abhivyakti as a platform for aspiring and seasoned writers.

Maternity and baby photographer Vinodhini Saravana Babu echoes Mamgain and Dhyani who are all praise for president AWWA, Veena Naravane, wife of the Chief of Army Staff, General Manoj Mukund Naravane, for this initiative.

An engineer and MBA, Vinodhini discovered her passion for photography by chance and now specialises in maternity and baby photography. Vin’s Images has branches in three cities - Delhi, Chennai and Bengaluru. “The exhibition would serve as an inspiration for other Army wives to take their interest to the next level and make it their career!” she says.