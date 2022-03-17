A tornado and wildchild kind of moves

B-boy breakers Eshwar Tiwari and Ramesh Yadav tells the reason b-boying is special to them

B-boy breakers Eshwar Tiwari and Ramesh Yadav tells the reason b-boying is special to them

As B-Boy Wildchild (Eshwar Tiwari) and Tornado (Ramesh Anand Yadav) take the floor, the group of the participants — all dancers at the dancing studio at Sainikpuri — Secunderabad are awestruck.

The duo was in Hyderabad as Red Bull BC One Cypher India tour to conduct workshops.

The participants are eager for tips to improve their b-boying skill. Eshwar was equally enthusiastic to share his knowledge. He tells them: ‘The more you practise, the better you will get.’ He then hands over a jacket, bundled into a ball and asks a pair to battle it out and show their moves. The dancers do their choreographic moves, akin to basketball players.

B-Boy tornado

As they battle each other in a ‘passing the parcel’ style, the atmosphere lights up. They also realise the need for practice as reminded by Eshwar. After a good 40-minute battle, Eshwar enters the battle and does his stunts on his hands, showing off his crazy and fast footwork and displaying the ‘wild’ moves by spinning on the head.

Later the duo sit down to talk about their journey and why they enjoy B-boying so much.

B-boy Tornado (Ramesh), Red Bull BC One Cypher India 2019 champion, began his breaking journey at the age of 14. A member of the Flying Machine crew, he spends his time battling in competitions across the country and holding workshops. To explain why he is called Tornado he shows me the mount of the moon on his palm. It was calloused with a fresh wound. “It doesn’t hurt anymore. I spin on the mount of the moon and it is an amazing feeling to make everyone wonder how I do it,” he says.

On how he started, Ramesh says he chanced upon B-boying as a child when he was on his way home from school. As a 14-year-old he couldn’t take his mind off the battle he witnessed briefly. “At that time, I wasn’t aware of what the group of boys were doing, But it appealed to me and I decided to track them down to ask if they would teach me those ‘moves.’”

B-boy Wildchild spins as Tornado looks on

When Ramesh finally found them, the boys shooed him away saying he was too small. He however, learnt it was called B-boying. Determined to learn it somehow, he started watching them as they practised from across the road and started imitating. “After a couple of months, they agreed to teach me. And since then I haven’t stopped even though I have broken my bones several times.”

Eshwar agrees, “No pain, no gain. We only stop when there is an injury because the body needs to heal before we get back on track. To me winning and performing is the best form of reward. When I am breaking (the moves) it takes away all my stress. It makes me feel liberated. My father is very supportive and each time I win a title, I share the happiness with him, and try not to disappoint him.”

B-boy Wildchild and Tornado with workshop participants

For now, Eshwar is on a brief break to recover from a shoulder injury and he misses his practice sessions. “I want to do my spins, practise as much as I want to and become even better.”