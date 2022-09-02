Sentosa island celebrates turning 50 with a speedboat

Le Tara Yacht

Soon, apart from spa jaunts, rainforest visits, and sunsets at the beach, you will be able to take a speed boat ride at Singapore’s Sentosa.

An hour-long ride on the newly launched service at the famed island resort is all set to be an iconic attraction for tourists, says S Kogu, director-founder, YachtCruiseSg.

As part of Sentosa’s golden jubilee celebrations (1972-2022), the country has also waived the entry fee for all visitors until September 30.

The speed boat, the first of its kind in Sentosa, has started taking online reservations. The hour-long ride will touch St. John’s island, and feature live commentary. Another new addition is Scentopia, located in proximity to the Silosa Beach. Here, one can experience over 300 scented exhibits, and visitors can choose their scent of choice — after a personality test on touchless ‘aroma machines’ — which is then filled into crystal bottles.

Sights of Sentosa

For food lovers, a wide array of sea food, pizzas, burgers, juices and ice-creams await at the open restaurant, including the ever popular organic coconut water, served chilled to counter the heat. The Sentosa Development Corporation has also given space to local artisans to display their craft, which draws a steady flow of visitors during weekends, according to officials at Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Sentosa is not the only place getting a makeover. Make your way to the Chye Seng Huat Hardware (CSHH) coffee bar. Situated along Tyrwhitt Road in Singapore’s Jalan Besar district, CSHH was home to several metal and hardware companies in the past. The name of the building, which means ‘ to flourish again’, was collaboratively conceived to pay tribute to the region’s hardware heritage.

The Museum of Ice-Cream

Another attraction for heritage enthusiasts is the Hall of Fame at Kampong Gelam, nestled among the many high rise and multi-storey buildings in the area. There’s also Singapore’s biggest mosque surrounded by shops selling souvenirs and craft.

Check out the popular Museum of icecream, where you can learn about the world’s most loved summer treat, and play in a cheery “sprinkle pool.” Round the visit off with a double scoop of taro boba milk tea icecream and banana caramel shakes.

Lau Pa Sat Hawker Centre

The writer was in Singapore on invitation from the Singapore Tourism Board .