A session on millets and a self-reflective walk at The Nilgiris Earth Festival

What is Ginkgo walk? “The Ginkgo stroll is traditionally held for haiku writers,” explains Shobhana Kumar, author and poet, adding that it is frequently held with the change of seasons. “In haiku, one usually pulls inspiration from Nature and attempts to construct a bridge between Nature and the human connection.”

On December 22, Shobhana will lead a group of participants on a self-reflective walk at the Lawrence School, Lovedale in the picturesque Nilgiris at The Nilgiris Earth Festival held from December 19 to 23. During the over two-hour walk, the author will share poignant verses by Japanese haiku masters. While the walk will be largely a silent, introspective one, aspiring writers can note down their observations. At the end of the walk, the group will be introduced to the art of framing a haiku. “Participants will explore the school’s forest area, and try to jot down their observations by using their sensory experiences of sight, touch, smell, sound, and taste. I will be guiding them through this experience and reciting some haiku verses considering some of them might not be familiar with the concept,” she explains.

Power of millets

At another session titled ‘Seeds of Wisdom’ on December 21, Devi Lakshmikutty introduces the participants to an organic way of life. She is the co-founder of Bio Basics that retails organic food besides curating indigenous grains.

“I will talk on ‘health is grain’. Every year, the festival revolves around the creative and natural aspects of food, art, literature and environment. I will cover food,” she explains.

At the tasting session that follows, visitors can try food items made using millets and heritage rice. There will also be a stall where people can buy some of the organic products.

Devi will highlight how to use heritage rice and millets in everyday cooking besides touching upon taste and health aspects. “ It is also relevant from conservation perspective. We believe in the motto of consume to conserve. Once people start consuming more, it will benefit the farmers who are growing organic produce. I will also show participants different varieties of grains to help them familiarise with the diverse range.”

On December 21 and 22 at The Nilgiris Earth Festival. Visit thenilgirisearthfestival.com

