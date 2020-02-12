A Rio-style carnival in Chennai

The annual Rio Carnival starts in Rio de Janeiro on February 21. Return economy flight fares to Brazil cost approximately — hold your breath — upwards of ₹ 1 lakh. But you don’t have to bury all hopes of participating in the jamboree. The One Plus Rio Carnival taking place at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa (ECR), on Sunday, aims to recreate some of the fanfare synonymous with the iconic Brazilian event.

The highlight of the evening will be a parade featuring samba dancers. In addition, there will be stilt walkers, acrobats, a Chinese lion dance...

Sound knowledge There has always been a concern about the impact of the music on the denizens of the The Madras Crocodile Bank Trust and Centre for Herpetology next door. “Three months back, The Crocodile Bank entered an MOU with the Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa and IIT,” says Ganesh Muthiah, conservation officer, MCBT.

A three-member team from IIT, headed by Professor P Chandramouli is measuring the sound decibel and vibrations. For it to be fair game, they wanted a third party to record data. On February 16, the team from IIT will stay over at the venue to monitor the situation. “As this is a residential area, the sound should be 55 decibel during the day (6 am to 10 pm) and 45 decibels during the night (10 pm to 6 am),” explains Ganesh.

And when the sound does exceed, they inform the resort. “We have six critically endangered species breeding here,” he says, and adds, “In six months, IIT will come out with a report and that will help educate a lot of resorts and people.”

“In keeping with the rules, we will stop playing music by 10 pm,” says Pooja Reddy.

“People often complain about not enough fun stuff happening in Chennai. So I thought of coming up with something different,” says Pooja Reddy who has been planning it for the last three months. The performers are all from Chennai and have been trained by choreographer Kavya Giridharan. “I wanted to showcase the best of Chennai in terms of talent as well as food,” says Pooja.

That explains the 25 food stalls, which include live dosa counters, ice lollies, pizzas, baos, pork ribs, BBQ... and a cocktail counter. “Plus, we will also have a sundowner at Sea Salt, Sheraton’s new restaurant that is set to open later this month,” says Pooja.

In keeping with the theme, there is a treasure hunt and escape room titled Copacabana Robbery. Shop at the flea market, challenge your friends to a game of flamingo croquet or participate in the Wild Warrior Race. Shake a leg to the tunes of the DJ, or, if you are feeling mellow, plonk yourselves at the picnic style seating, and listen to the Speak Easy Poets perform.

The event is at Sheraton Grand Chennai Resort and Spa, ECR, on February 16, from 1 pm. The entry fee is ₹500. Proceeds go to The Clarke School for the Deaf. For tickets, call 9790920795.