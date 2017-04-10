Cool ideas for summer

My welcome drink is the refreshing nannari sherbet. I instantly feel better, as I wait at Naturals Ayur Salon, where I am about to experience the summer special cooling therapy.

The franchsie partner Dinesh. B recommends Abhyangam or full body massage followed by a 45-minute herbal navara thaeppu (body polish). “We also have special hair fall treatment for summer. But a body massage is holistic,” he says.

To which, Valarmathi Jayaraman, the Ayurvedic physician, adds: “The body polish helps bring down the temperature. You feel energetic and, of course, also have a glowing skin.”

After a quick consultation, I am ushered in to the massage room where N. Remya takes over.

She applies the warm naalpamaradi thailam (medicated oil) on my head. What follows is a 15 minute head-neck-shoulder massage that leaves me totally relaxed. And it gets even better with the 30-minute body massage where she applies pressure rhythmically as she massages with the oil. It gives an instant relief from aches and pains. The other added perks are an improved blood circulation, sound sleep, a flexible body and a recharged mind.

There is more. The navara thaeppu — an earthy red paste, made from a heady mix of boiled red rice, milk, and medicated powders — is applied uniformly and massaged over the body.

As the body polish works its magic on my skin, Remya cleanses my face with rose water, applies a churanam-based cleanser, and then massages with nalparamadi oil (for a good glow). An aloe vera pack to tone up, and finally the navara rice pack... that is the special ayurveda facial for the summer. “In ayurveda, we look at preventive and curative aspects. We tell our clients to consume kashayams like the saribadyasavam and chandanasavam. It has cooling properties and is good for the skin too,” says Valarmathi.

While there, I also pamper my feet with an organic pedicure at the salon on the first floor.

The result is soft and supple feet. I pick cherry red nail polish and then step out in style, wearing a glow and a big smile.

Cope with the heat

Valarmathi, who has been an Ayurvedic physician for over a decade, offers tips

Cut down on solids and avoid spicy food

Drink liquids like Nannari, herbal juices, fruits, buttermilk, and soupsto cope with dehydration.

Kambukoozh with buttermilk makes for a nutritious lunch

What, Where & When

Naturals Ayur Salon & Wellness Centre offers premium Ayurvedic treatment in the ground floor. This includes panchakarma, shirodhara, takradhara, and more. Abhyangam and body polish take about two hours and should be preferably done before 6.00 pm. There are exclusive massages for weight loss, fat loss, and pain relief for the back and shoulder.There is a 20 per cent discount on Ayurveda services this month. The first floor is for salon services.

No.34, Cooperative Colony, Perks School Arch Road (Next to G.G. Residency), Uppilipalayam Post

Open from 8 am to 9 pm. Open on all days.

Call 0422- 4366222, 4377222 for appointments