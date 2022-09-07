A platform for Indian inventors

Aahana Kumra talks about the format of The Inventor Challenge show she is presenting

Big ideas and inventors need a big stage. So it is with The Inventor Challenge, a one-of-a-kind competitive reality show which is a Colors Infinity Original. Actor Aahana Kumra will be hosting the show on air from August 27. The actor who was seen in movies like Lipstick Under My Burkha and The Accidental Prime Minister says the concept of the show attracted her .

The show encourages inventors of all ages. “As Indians we are masters of jugaad (flexible, resourceful problem-solving in an innovative way), this show acknowledges all such jugaads that have the potential of making life or a little simpler for everyone. My task is to make inventors feel at ease amid all the excitement and brainstorming sessions. Every invention is acknowledged. The energy and the vibe is a positive one.”

The mentors for The Inventor Challenge

Aahana says she enjoyed watching the panellists’ involvement and watching contestants’ ideas turn into reality. She shares details: “Talented participants from from the maker community and inventors will get an opportunity to discuss their propositions with panellist like Dhruv Madhok, Dhruv Bhasin, Sarover Zaidi, and Malini Agarwal who also double up as the mentors, will then select a few inventors two finalists to proceed further. Next, mentors step in to help the top two inventors nurture their ideas in live lab locations and turn their ideas into ground-breaking concepts. Finally, these ideas are brought to life and presented to various consumer focus groups. Inventors from across the country and age groups will showcase their projects on the show. The youngest contestant is eight years old. Such is the charm of the show that it might also inspire viewers to turn into prospective inventors. ”

There will be 10 episodes for 10 weeks (1 episode every week). Each inventor of the week will get ₹10 lakhs. Aahana adds, “Each invention could be a Eureka moment, or a prototype ready for testing, a technological masterpiece; the show is where these inventions come to life.”

As an actor, Aahana has worked across platforms: theatre, television, films, web shows and OTT. Though theatre is her first love, she is more than happy to take up offers in other fields. However, she loves OTT as a platform, as it offers her relatable stories and characters . “On the OTT platform I can live my character for many weeks and that kind of work makes me look forward to work everyday, “ she says.

The Inventor Challenge is on air on Colors Infinity at 8pm and streaming on The Inventor Challenge YouTube channel.