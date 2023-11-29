HamberMenu
A photography contest celebrates wildlife, portraits and monuments

Sony BBC Earth’s 3rd Edition of Earth In Focus photography competition invites entries

November 29, 2023 02:22 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

K Jeshi
Bath time at Kozhikamuthi elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve near Pollachi

Sony BBC invites entries for the third edition of the photography competition Earth In Focus. Rooted in the belief that every photograph tells a compelling story, this year’s theme Pride of India celebrates India’s architecture, cultures, and people. The contest empowers photographers to embody the role of storytellers. Earth In Focus invites photographers of all levels to participate and share their unique perspectives within the subcategories of Wildlife, Portraits, and Monuments.

The month-long competition allows people to cast their vote for their favourite photos from amongst those submitted. The contest will be judged by Supreet Sahoo, an avid birdwatcher and an award-winning photographer with a specialty in tropical bird photography. During his years in the tropical rainforests of Costa Rica, Ecuador, Colombia and several countries in Central and South America, Supreet has photographed over 3000 species of birds. He started his bird photo tour company Tropical Photo Tours in 2017.

The winners will get a chance to be featured on the Sony BBC Earth channel. Additionally, the top 15 winners will receive an opportunity to learn from Sandeep Sahoo.

For more information, visit //www.sonybbcearth.com/Earthinfocus/

