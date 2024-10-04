A peek into Devnaagri’s new festive collection Zaina

Last weekend, at its flagship store in Delhi’s upscale Chhatarpur area, Indian traditional clothing brand Devnaagri hosted Khayalon ka Karwan — a gathering celebrating heritage and couture. The event showcased the brand’s new luxe festive collection, Zaina, which translates to beauty in Arabic.

Like always, this time too, craft and colour highlighted Devnaagri’s design aesthetics. At the outlet, a yellow-toned sequined sharara set (one of the collection’s standout pieces) caught my attention for its silk satin silhouette.

Sisters Kavita and Priyanka Jain, the brains behind the designer brand, say the collection is an embodiment of life’s simple joys. “Each piece is crafted from luxurious fabrics including silk satin, silk organza and georgette, and adorned with exquisite embroidery, vibrant colours and meticulous details,” adds Kavita.

Inspired by Ottoman motifs, the Zaina edit brings together a global yet culturally rooted aesthetic. Think classics like lehengas, shararas and saris, paired with bralette blouses that spotlight modern cuts to make each piece versatile for different occasions.

The Zaina luxe collection has 65 designs, including menswear. The moodboard is inspired by vibrant gatherings that celebrate tradition and intimate moments with loved ones. This thought was translated into a colour palette ranging from ruby reds and fuchsia pink to mustard yellow and golden beige to reflect the festive spirit. “From zardosi to dori work, pearls and French knots, these embroidery techniques take centre stage to add opulence and artisanal detail,” adds Kavita.

Among its standout pieces, the ruby-red satin sari features dori-embroidered belt for a contemporary twist. Another highlight of the Zaina collection is an anarkali suit set in soft-pastel hues, adorned with dori embroidery and screen-printed details. “Enhanced with our slit sleeves, this elegant ensemble is paired with matching Chanderi palazzo pants and a sheer organza dupatta for a graceful finish,” says Priyanka.

The anarkali set has been a celeb-favourite, and actresses like Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut and Pooja Hegde have been spotted in it.

For men, the collection offers kurtas, jacket sets, stoles, and bundi sets. Yet again, bold colours and subtle textures come together to create a winning combination. “Over time, we’ve also seen men preferring fuschia pinks and reds. We have front-open kurta sets for a more formal look,” says Priyanka. “In a first, we’ve also experimented with shirts for those who have limitations in wearing Indian collections.”

For made-to-fit creations, Devnaagri has both in-store and online services, making it easy for customers to place orders and choose custom size options. Zaina also has a prêt collection with simple Indian wear like kurta sets in cotton silk, satin, silk chanderi and silk organza. The colour palette is a mix of classics like ivory, sky blue to yellow, to bold shades like emerald green, royal blue and orange.

Next on the cards for Devnaagri is the Virasat collection, which will be launched in December and is marked by velvet pieces in jewel tones, embellished with zardosi work. “This collection takes inspiration from our forefathers. It will also have some easy kurtas for men in velvet,” concludes Kavita.

The Zaina collection (prêt starting at ₹18,500 and luxe at ₹28,500) is available on devnaagri.com and at the brand’s store in D-56 Ground Floor, Main, 100 Feet Rd, Chhatarpur, New Delhi.