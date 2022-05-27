A painting for good vibes and positivity for ISB

The painting by Thota Laxinarayana | Photo Credit: special arrangement

Hyderabad-based artist Thota Laxminarayana created a 4ftx5ft plaque to mark the 20th year of the Indian School of Business., The plaque, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, has Thota’s signature painting style, with lively colours. The artist completed the commissioned work in a week’s time. Thota explains, “I was given a brief that the painting should show 20 years. I wanted to do it with elements that speak of goodness and prosperity in our traditional Indian ways.” The painting with the dominant colours of yellow and green has a banyan tree with birds and a huge cauldron underneath. Thota explains, “Yellow turmeric is used at all auspicious occasions in Indian homes, the green signifies prosperity as in lush green fields with a good harvest.” The Banyan tree he says is a tribute to the presence of banyan trees in the Telangana region. “They aren’t just considered auspicious but are also known for their longevity. To mark the 20 years, I painted 20 beautiful birds. The aerial and ground roots depict a good network and connection and the gangalam (cauldron) to attract prosperity. In the olden times the gangalams were used at all events for positivity and to attract good vibes,” adds Thota.



