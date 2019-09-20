Justice Brigade, all set to help

The floods last year and the resultant volunteering effort by a group of lawyers led to the Justice Brigade (JB) being formed. It is a group exclusively for lawyers and has 49 members. This is not an ordinary group; to be part of it not only does one have to be a lawyer, but also undergo eight days of training which includes fire and rescue, learn how to make a makeshift stretcher, administer CPR, navigate their way in case of flood, know rope climbing and rappelling, among other things. The trained 49 are equipped to train others as well.

Govind Padmanabhan, one of JB’s trustees, rewinds to August 2018 when the High Court building was a collection point for donations. “Many of us contributed of course, but also individually transported the relief materialto the areas where it was required. We thought it would simplify things,” says Govind. Encouraged by that effort,a few lawyers felt it would be good idea to make a group that would/could engage in such kind of volunteering.

“We are a trained group of volunteers, we want to be ready in case of an emergency,” he says. The focus is rescue and relief, without fatalities. “Last year we escaped, while out volunteering, by good fortune. The next time we may not be as lucky — this is where being prepared comes in. We can help with the rescue.”

Initially around 130 lawyers had volunteered to be part of the trained group, but only 49 were able to make it. Attending the classes is mandatory, and often work and other commitments come in the way of the sessions which led to drop-outs. The training includes fire and rescue training complete with theory and practical, for instance each participant has to operate a fire extinguisher and a water hydrant. They are taught how to negotiate their way in difficult conditions such as a flood, and for those with phobias and fears activities are so designed that they can overcome them.

The training module has been designed by a retired, Army Major Anish Gurudasan, also a lawyer, who has experience in rescue operations. “The training is hands-on, each one of us knows what to do in case of an emergency. More than teaching it is practise. Compulsory activities every month include hiking, revision of first aid lessons, water rescue, trekking which ensure that we are not out of touch and don’t get casual.”

Besides these the group engages with society via philanthropy and in other ways too. The plan, an ongoing project, for this year is planting 500 trees in the city. “Right now we would have planted around 300 plus trees, including mangroves, in temples, schools and other public places. We lawyers get only a day off, on Sundays, and that day we are busy planting trees,” Govind says. JB has three membership options - active (lawyers), associate (for those associated with legal fraternity) and honorary. “Anybody is free to associate with us, but to be a member you have to be a practising lawyer!”

This is not all, the group conducts training programmes in schools, as part of the Safe School campaign in association with Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA) and Illuminaire Academy of Behavioural Sciences (IABS), teaching all that they are trained in.

Around 80 students from 15 schools in and around Kochi recently attended a three-day workshop held at Najath Public School.