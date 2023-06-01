HamberMenu
A ‘drive experience’ for Lamborghini car owners through Chennai

The event on May 27 focussed around the physical sound of the cars, and the more metaphorical soundness of the human mind and body

June 01, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:39 pm IST

The Hindu Net Desk
Lamborghini India Bull Run was flagged off from The Leela Palace in Chennai on Saturday

Lamborghini India Bull Run was flagged off from The Leela Palace in Chennai on Saturday | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

“This is more like a bull walk, rather than a bull run,” quipped a disembodied voice over a walkie-talkie stuffed in the front pocket of the car. This was among the several bits of conversation overheard at Lamborghini India’s Bull Run, named after the company’s raging bull logo on May 27.

There were around 10 cars and owners who lined up for the drive starting at the Leela Palace in MRC Nagar down the East Coast Road till the Uthandi tollgate. They returned, ending their journey at ITC Grand Chola, Guindy. The event started with a yoga and stretching session conducted by a wellness expert, focussing on relaxing the back and shoulder muscles for effective driving.

Much to the disappointment of the drivers, Chennai’s Saturday-at-seven-o’clock crowd hit the roads, significantly reducing the speed of the cars, and leading to the aforementioned quip. After the drive around the city, the group enjoyed an elaborate nine-course meal at its final destination.

