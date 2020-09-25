Life & Style

Watch this super hooper dance in a sari and sneakers

With over 210,000 viewers on Instagram and countless retweets on Twitter, Hula hooper Eshna Kutty’s video is trending on social media. “But my mother’s concern is I am wearing a not-so-nice sari,” laughs Eshna, over phone from Delhi.

This is the third in a series of videos where she is hooping in a sari and a pair of sneakers. This particular two minutes and 11 seconds video has her dancing to ‘Genda Phool’ from Delhi 6, in a chocolate brown cotton sari and armed with a metallic blue hoop that matches her blouse. Her hair is a nonchalant mess as she does a set of casual moves and off body tricks.

Watch this super hooper dance in a sari and sneakers

“Initially, I was bummed because I was being an average hooper in the video. I was just having fun and not flaunting any skills. But now I think, that’s the reason it’s doing well,” says Eshna, who continues to receive a barrage of messages from people who want to try the same and feel the way she does: liberated and happy. The video, released on Wednesday night, went viral on Twitter a day later. “I wasn’t on Twitter but I finally made an account today,” the 24-year-old adds.

“The notion around saris have been that the wearer has to be proper and pin it up a certain way. But the goal here is to be comfortable and do what you want in it,” says Eshna, adding that this concept of hooping in a sari and sneakers had been in her mind since April, when she noticed a surge in interest in this hobby. She also conducts classes and workshops and most of her viewers are Americans and Europeans. Trending under #sareeflow, the idea came about as a means to engage more Indian audience. “I thought if I add an Indian element, people will be intrigued by it,” she says.

Eshna’s Indian student hoopers are now taking this trend forward by posting their version of the sari-sneaker-hoop dance. The numbers are growing by the day; the energy is, admittedly, infectious.

PICTURE CREDIT: Eshna Kutty

Related Topics
The Hindu MetroPlus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 25, 2020 5:11:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/life-and-style/a-drape-and-a-hoop/article32696562.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story