A cross-border collaboration and a desire for volunteering

The two sub-groups of Porur Racers operate with two different start points but converge on the philosophy of running and living

The weekend brings a heady “cross-border” tanginess to Pour Racers’ runs, with two covens of runners, one from the Madhanandapuram-Mugaliwakkam region and another from Iyyapanthangal-Porur, converging at BEL Army Road, a neutral venue in Nandambakkam. The joint run is in the same class as the cross-border collaboration between Welsh singer Bonnie Tyler and French singer Kareen Antonn. The duo turned Tyler’s signature song Total Eclipse Of The Heart into a bilingual classic, Si Demain, washed with delicious images of gambolling huskies from a neutral location, snowy Quebec in Canada. Back in searing-hot Chennai, these two groups pinning their colours to Chennai Runners’ chapter Porur Racers, train independently through the week within their “borders”, and the weekend ensures a collaboration and an exchange of fitness ideas.Weekends are for long-slow-distance runs, and they take place at this neutral venue, which is cooler and seems made just for extended runs.

“While running on BEL Army Road early in the morning, you will get a sense of being in Ooty: in its shady environment, the temperature plummets noticeably, and it would be pleasantly foggy. The road is 1.5-km long and leads to the IDPL playground. By doing multiple loops, one would get an extended run on this stretch. It is a runners and walkers’ paradise. A checkpost prevents it from being used as a thoroughfare and keeps hangers-on out. It takes a valid reason to be granted passage through this road — fortunately for us, running and walking for fitness are valid reasons,” notes Aravindhan Arumugam, one of the coordinators of Porur Racers.

While one group sets out from the gates of Prestige Bella Vista, a gated community in Iyyappanthangal, the other sets out from La Celeste, an apartment complex in Madhanandhapuram, near Mugaliwakkam.

Aravindhan remarks that though the two groups have different start points, efforts are taken to ensure that this factor does not drive them apart, and also to see that each group is adequately represented in joint initiatives.

The most remarkable of the collaborative exercises is the annual Outer Ring Road (ORR) run which stretches not just the geography, but also the group’s human resources, as it draws runners from other chapters.

“Every year, the ORR run would precede the Hyderabad marathon, which takes in many flyovers. Given this demanding nature of the marathon, the ORR run with the flyover-route is the best pre-marathon practice one can ask for,” says Aravindhan. “Events such as the ORR run are sustained by the spirit of volunteering, which members of Porur Runners have in abundant measure. Sathish Kumar, one of the coordinators of Porur Runners, and Anandaraj have volunteered for six years on the trot for the Chennai Marathon, the parent group’s flagship event.”

Aravindhan points out that Porur Racers’ desire for volunteering extends beyond the group.

“We organised a 10k run for the children of Sevalaya in Kasuva village, Pakkam in Thiruvallur district, and we identified children who had the potential for competitive running. Based on age criteria for participation in the 2022 Chennai Marathon, we identified four youngsters — two girls and two boys; Sharmila S, Rajeshwari R, Boopathi R and Dinesh R. Out of them, one boy, Dinesh had a podium finish in the 10k open category. For all the four, we are planning to collect funds and buy running aids such as a smartwatch that would help them time their runs.”

Porur Racers would like to take credit for “Indianising” the regular fitness training sessions. “During the intense lockdowns, to break the silence in Porus Racers, we came up with what we called Faces@PR initiative: Members were expected to do traditional India workouts — specifically Baithak, which is the Indian squat, and Dandal, which is the Indian push-up — and send the videos to the group coordinators. The major highlight of the exercise was that we had to be togged up in traditional Indian attire while doing these workouts. I chose to do these workouts, wearing a vesthi,” says Aravindhan.

The Porur Racers’ logo has three striking components. Aravindhan elaborates: “It shows a person running; another, cycling; and a third one, swimming, to illustrate what a good number of members are focussed on: triathlon glory. In its ranks, the group has many accomplished randonneurs. Ashwin Sunder, Uma Reddy, Karthikeyan Madhavan, Palani Gangadurai, Rajaram V, Senthi C and Joseph Puthery are notable among these randonneurs.”

The genesis Chennai Runners’ Porur Racers (CRPR) was founded in 2012 by Roy N Subramoney and Vinu Nair, both residents of La Celeste, an apartment complex in Madhanandhapuram , near Mugaliwakkam. CRPR has over 300 members, out of which around 100 would actively take part in the group runs and activities. CRPR has helped one of its members to start a separate chapter in Coimbatore, when he moved there, and extended continued support to him to run it successfully

For 2021-22, Chennai Runners came up with a programme to get more women into the hobby of running, and towards that end, it identified women runners across its chapters as ambassadors of the programme. “From our chapter, Vinu was chosen as ambassador, the decision being influenced by the fact that she is excellent in strength training and a great mentor. Porur Racers has a strong culture of mentoring new runners. Keyar Srinivasan is doing impressive work guiding such runners.”

For more details about the group, call Aravindhan (9710427667) and Sathish Kumar (9841419027).