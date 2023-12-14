December 14, 2023 02:15 pm | Updated 02:15 pm IST

A musical centennial celebration of two legends is set to take music lovers back to the golden era of Hindi films in Hyderabad. The event, Mukesh & Raj Kapoor @100 and a tribute to Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar and Raj Kapoor, is being organised by the Department of Language and Culture in association with the South Indian Cultural Association (SICA). The concert featuring many evergreen melodies has popular Hyderabadi singer Samson Mukesh accompanied by Surekha Devakarla, Pallavi and guest singer Dr Mahesh Joshi.

While Mukesh’s 100th birthday was on July 22 (1923), Raj Kapoor’s birth anniversary falls on December 14 (1924). “We have planned this show to pay tribute to two legendary personalities. Their inimitable combination produced many iconic songs,” says Samson who is in his 70s and fondly called the Mukesh of South India.

Vintage hits Jeena yahaan marna yahaan Dil ki Nnazar se latha and mukesh Mai shayar toh nahin Dil tadap tadap aa bhi jaa Saawan ka mahina pavan kare shor Oh mere sanam Dum dum deega deega Har dil jo pyar karegaa Jhoom jhoom ke gao aaj Suhana safar aur yeh mausam hasi Maine tere liye hi saat rang ke sapne

The two-and-half-hour show with more than 25 songs including romantic duets promises to be a nostalgic trip.

Samson was a student of classical music but once he heard Mukesh on the radio, he wanted to sing like him. The Rotary Club of Hyderabad had organised a fundraising concert by Mukesh, a Rotarian in 1972. Samson, a cashier at Bank of India in Basheerbagh requested the Rotary club president who had an account in their bank for an entry pass. “I told him I didn’t have money to purchase the ticket but yearned to hear the singer live. I was asked to come an hour prior and got a seat in the balcony. The auditorium reverbated with applause when Mukesh sang ‘Jeena yahaan, marna yahaan iske sivaa jaana kahaan’,” recalls Samson who has performed across India, Kuwait and USA in his 35-year singing career.

The concert is touted to be a celebration of the iconic personalities. “Mukesh has sung for all actors including Dilip Kumar and Amitabh Bachchan. He touched hearts with his unique voice. We hope to pay tribute to legends of Hindi film industry in our own way

Mukesh & Raj Kapoor @100 and a tribute to Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar and Raj Kapoor on December 16 at Ravindra Bharathi. Entry free