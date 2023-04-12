A Beer Bus is doing its rounds between Chennai and Puducherry. Here is what you need to know about it

April 12, 2023 05:05 pm | Updated 05:05 pm IST

Catamaran Brewing Co, Puducherry’s first microbrewery has grand plans. The brewery, that came up in September 2021, now hits the road with its Beer Bus. The bus will depart from Chennai and bring guests to the Union Territory, show them around the French town, and Art and Craft Village, before hosting them at the Catamaran Brewing Co. Here, they will be given a tour of the brewery, with a demo of how beer is made and stored, the ingredients used, and how it is different from bottled beer. They can also sample all the eight varieties of craft beer (apple cider, dark lager, India pale ale, Belgium witbier, oatmeal stout, strawberry cider, hefeweizen, seeragasamba rice beer) made here. “We are launching a mango cider this weekend,” says Rangaraju Narayanaswamy, director of Catamaran Brewing Co.

“Many people do not know what a microbrewery actually is and therefore never enter one. We want people to understand and experience craft beer,” says Rangaraju. After the tour, patrons can enjoy a three course meal comprising French and Creole dishes such as steaks and chaiyos, milagu karvapillai kozhi, mango fish curry and desserts such as crepe suzette, mango panna cotta and mango cheesecake, unlimited biryani and of course unlimited craft beers. But Rangaraju emphasises that his craft beers are meant to be savoured and not binged on. So, if anyone ends up drunk they have to find an alternate means of transport to bring them back to Chennai. “We promote responsible drinking, and want to be cautious as we are also welcoming families since the brewery is open to all age groups,” he adds.

The bus, a white air conditioned Volvo, can accommodate up to 40 passengers. As of now, they are only taking group bookings (a minimum of 10) including corporates, people from the same apartment or groups of friends. “Enquiries are pouring in for birthdays and bachelorette parties as well,” says Rangaraju. The bus does not ply on a regular basis and needs to be booked in advance. The duration of the trip is 12 hours, with pick up being at 9am at a pre designated spot.

Unfortunately, one cannot sample the beers on the bus given the Puducherry Government’s Excise Policy, Rangarajan informs us. But the bus journey will keep people entertained with pop quizzes about beer, karaoke sessions and a steady stream of snacks and soft beverages. The Beer Bus experience is priced at ₹3,000 for adults, ₹2,000 for 12-18 year olds, and ₹15,00 for children below the age of 12. For details and registrations, call: 6385596777.